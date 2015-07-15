Greek debt crisis: Apple tells iCloud users ‘you won’t lose your data’

If you are a photographer living in Greece but can’t keep up with your Apple iCloud storage payments amid the ongoing Greek debt crisis, then there’s no need to panic it seems.



US-based Apple has confirmed it is offering customers a 30-day grace period to pay for their iCloud storage in a bid to prevent them losing data if they can’t renew their subscription on time.

A spokesman for Apple told Amateur Photographer: ‘Our sympathies are with our customers in Greece who have experienced an interruption in their iCloud accounts as a result of the fiscal crisis.

‘To ensure our customers in Greece continue to have access to their content stored in iCloud during this difficult time, we’ve extended their iCloud storage plans for an extra 30 days at no additional cost.’

According to Greek website iPhoneHellas, iCloud customers have been sent an email from Apple’s iCloud team in response to the Greek debt crisis, a translation of which reads:

Dear iCloud customer,

To prevent interruption in your iCloud service during the current fiscal crisis, and to make sure you have access to your content, we’ve extended your iCloud storage plan for an extra 30 days at no additional cost.

‘We will not attempt to charge you for your plan until 30 days after your original renewal date. If we are unable to renew your plan, you may need to reduce the amount of iCloud storage [you] use.’