Great Black Friday deals

Even Bhutanese hermits know today is Black Friday, but how do you tune into the real bargains amidst all the online noise and hype? Here are some of our favourite discounts, deals and cashbacks, with more to follow

Amateur Photographer magazine subscription

Save a massive 51% on an AP subscription, from just £18.99. This is a fantastic one-off offer, so hurry now before it ends. It makes a perfect gift for photographer friends, or treat yourself and ensure AP gets delivered every week. Full details here.

The joy of Wex

As you’d expect top online retailer Wex Photo and Video is having a busy Black Friday. Standout deals incude 15% off selected Canon L series lenses, cashback on Sigma lenses, double cashback on selected Canon and Panasonic products, 40% off selected Calumet filters and 15% off selected Lee filters, plus discounts on SanDisk, LowePro and much more

Great deals on Canon, Sigma and more

Leica fans should check out the discounts at Richard Caplan, which also cover Fujifilm, Panasonic and Ricoh. Meanwhile, Canon fans should visit Ffordes. As well as the latest Canon cashback offers, the retailer is offering an £200 off at the till on the Canon EOS 80D, an extra £140 off at the till on EOS M5, and £30 off on a G5X. There are also some great cashback deals on Sigma lenses and many more discounts.

Grays of Westminster

Black Friday doesn’t sound quite classy enough for eminent Nikon specialist Grays of Westminster, so it’s hosting a Royal Blue event – as well as a Nikon Z6 roadshow, you can get 10% off second-hand bodies and lenses for one week only.You can also get 10% off all Hawkesmill bags in-store until 24th November 2018.

Great deals on mirrorless

Looking for a good mirrorless buy under £250? Currys PC Word has a great deal on the Panasonic Lumix DC-GX800 with 12-32mm lens for just £219. Amazon.co.uk has lots of discounts too, one of the best being the Sony RX100 IV for £470, saving over £500. Amazon is also knocking £350 off the pro-spec Nikon D850 and £200 off the lower spec but still excellent D750. For a fuller list of camera and lens discounts, see Camera Price Buster.

Park Camera offers

Top independent retailer Park Cameras is also offering some great Black Friday deals, including save £200 (and £200 cashback) on the Sony a7r II and 15% off Canon L series lenses, along with 10% off Fujifilm X-series lenses. Full details of all the offers and cashback promotions here.

Top accessory deals

Black Friday is not just about cameras and lenses. Tripod maker Sirui is offering 25% off all its equipment, while top British maker Billingham is also hosting a bargain-packed Black Friday clearout.