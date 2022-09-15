GoPro HERO11 Black arrives with larger sensor September 15, 2022

The GoPro HERO11 Black has arrived, with a headline spec of a new 1/1.9-inch sensor designed to produce better-than-ever image and video quality. It comes in three varieties: the Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition and Hero 11 Black Mini.

According to GoPro, the new sensor is capable of delivering more than a billion colours in 10-bit colour video. This is 64x more colours that would be delivered in 8-bit video, which GoPro says will make this camera a significant leap in image quality over previous versions.

Video-wise, it carries a headline resolution of 5.3K at 60p. This is coupled with stills resolution of 27MP, which is a 4MP jump over the precious HERO10 Black. The larger sensor (compared to the 1/2.3-inch chip that featured on previous models) can shoot video in a near-square 8:7 aspect ratio, designed to be crop-friendly. It also provides GoPro’s widest-ever native 16:9 footage with the digital HyperView digital lens for a cinematic look, or you can reverse it to an extra=tall 9:16 for mobile sharing and viewing.

The HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilisation tech has been upgraded with Horizon Lock – designed to keep the camera steady even if it rotates a full 360 degrees. Battery life has been upgraded, the TimeWarp time-lapse feature is now available in 5.3K, and new settings control modes have been added. Easy mode automates everything for you, while Pro lets you dive into settings.

The three GoPro models all use the same new sensor – but there are differences between them:

HERO11 Black Creator Edition – this is a slightly beefed-up version of the standard HERO11 Black, optimised for filmmakers. It delivers the same imaging performance, but packs in an additional battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed control. It also has an optional direction microphone, a port for an external mic, an HDMI port, an LED light and two cold-shoe mounts for accessories.

HERO11 Black Mini – smaller and slimmed down compared to the HERO11, the Mini features one-button control. It also gets rid of the front-facing screen in favour of a small, cuboid build.

GoPro has also added some features to its paid subscription service. As well as automatic cloud backup, subscribers can also get immediate edited highlight reels of their HERO11 Black footage. This process can be entirely automated via the GoPro Quik app.

GoPro HERO11 Black: pricing and availability

The HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Creator Edition are available now, priced $499.99 and $699.99 respectively. The HERO11 Mini will be rolling out from October 25th, priced $399.99. See gopro.com.

Paying GoPro subscribers can get substantial discounts on the cameras. The HERO11 Black, Creator Edition and Mini are priced at $399.98, $579.98 and $299.98 for subscribers.

Further reading

What are the best cameras under £500

The best cameras for low-light photography

Best cameras for wildlife photography

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.