Google unveils Pixel 6a with triple camera array July 22, 2022

Google has announced its £399 Pixel 6a mobile phone that incorporates the same Google Tensor processor and many of the features of its premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.

The Pixel 6a includes dual rear cameras – a main lens with a Sony IMX363 sensor and an ultra-wide lens with a Sony IMX386 sensor.

The main camera is a 12.2MP f/1.7 dual pixel wide camera with 1.4 μm pixel width and a 77° field of view.

The camera includes electronic and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera has 1.25 μm pixel width and a 114° field of view.

The main camera includes DP and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The front selfie camera on Pixel 6a is the same one as seen in the Pixel 6 – an 8MP f/2.0 camera with 1.12 μm pixel width and an 84° field of view.

Enhanced Magic Eraser

The imaging features and technologies on Pixel 6a include Real Tone (which is said to ‘authentically represent all skin tones’), Night Sight (for low-light photography) and Magic Eraser in Google Photos, which makes background distractions disappear.

Google says it has enhanced its Magic Eraser so you can also change the colour of distracting objects in your photo.

In a tap, the object’s colours and shading can be blended in naturally so that the focus remains on the subjects.

Other imaging features include Face Unblur, Portrait Mode, Portrait Light, Super Res Zoom, Motion autofocus, Live HDR+, Panorama and Manual white balancing.

The rear camera can record 4K video or 1080p at up to 60fps.

The Pixel 6a has the updated Material You design UX that lets you personalise the look and feel of your phone.

Pixel 6a comes with the same ‘highly accurate’ speech recognition system as in the Pixel 6 Pro, including Recorder, Live Caption and Live Translate.

72-hour battery life

The Pixel 6a comes with an all-day battery that can last up to 72 hours when in the Extreme Battery Saver mode – first for Pixel phones.

With Google Tensor, Pixel 6a shares the same security architecture as Pixel 6 Pro, including the dedicated security chip Titan M2 that gives you the peace of mind that your sensitive data is safe.

The Pixel 6a will receive five years of security updates from when the device first becomes available, just like Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6a will be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

Pricing & availability

The Google Pixel 6a is available for pre-order now at £399 and will be on sale in shops from 28 July 2022.

The Pixel 6a is available in a choice of Chalk, Charcoal or Sage colours.

To find out more go to Pixel 6a: Google Store.

At the same time as announcing the Pixel 6a, Google revealed its new £179 Pixel Buds Pro wireless ear buds.

