Save on Canon lenses and bodies, plus big discounts on second-hand items

Christmas seems a long way off now but one consolation of early January is the good deals on offer from various retailers. Park Cameras for example is offering £600 cashback on the Canon 100-400mm L IS II lens, and a £500 saving on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV (both instore and online), meaning you can snap it up for £2,749. Park is also offering 60% off used items. For the full sale discounts, see here.