Some good early bird deals for December

Get your skates on and you can save money on new Luminar software and The Societies' annual convention and trade fair in January

With so much festive spirit in the air it’s maybe not so surprising that there are some good ‘early bird’ deals around at the moment, covering new software releases and events. First up is the new Luminar 3 photo editing software from Skylum, which features a Library panel to make it easier to browse and organise your images compared to previous versions. As well as conventional editing tools and presets, Luminar also includes the Accent AI automatic enhancement filter and AI Sky Enhancer. The new software comes out on December 18, and is a free update for existing users of Luminar 2018. If you are a new user, you can get the software for £53 if you pre-order by the 18th. After that, the full version will set you back £64.

Meanwhile, The Societies (of Photographers) has announced its annual convention will be at the Novotel London West hotel from 17-19 January 2019, with a trade show running alongside. Canon, Sony, Fujifilm and Panasonic have confirmed attendance, along with many accessory makers. You can pre-register for free trade show tickets up to midnight on January 6th 2019 to avoid the £10 entry fee.