Get your lockdown images in Historic England’s archive

Historic England is asking photographers across Britain to share images that capture experience of seven days in lockdown. The #PicturingLockdown campaign runs until Tuesday 5 May, giving you this weekend to capture an image that best describes your experience of lockdown.

“We are facing one of the most extraordinary moments in living memory,” said Claudia Kenyatta, Director of Regions at Historic England. “We want people to show us their experiences of lockdown, how communities have come together and life has changed for us all. These challenging times are encouraging us all to pause and reflect upon our relationship with our surroundings. We hope this project inspires creativity and reflection…”

Needless to say, Historic England is urging people to abide by the government’s social distancing measures while taking the pictures. After the closing date on Tuesday, 50 of the public’s most “evocative, informative and inspiring images” will be chosen to go in the Historic England Archive, along with 50 works from ten contemporary artists.

To enter, use the #PicturingLockdown hashtag on social media or submit images via the website.