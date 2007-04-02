Germans save British photo chemistry

Paterson has re-launched its u2018ACUu2019 range of black & white chemistry thanks to public demand and a German manufacturer.rn

?After the closure of its contractor?s UK manufacturing plant last year, Paterson has been inundated with calls from photographers concerned at the loss of their favourite chemistry,? explained a spokesman for Paterson Photographic which is based in Tipton, West Midlands.

He added: ?A new German contractor has now been appointed to mix the unique ?Geoffrey Crawley? formulations. This includes an improved version of Aculux which produces fine grain negatives for both conventional enlarging and scanning.?

There are three types of developers – all available in 1litre bottles priced £6.99. They are the Aculux 3 (fine grain film developer); FX-39 (high definition film developer); and Acugrade print developer. The ?High Speed Fixer? costs £5.99.

For details visit www.patersonphotographic.com or call 0121 520 4830.