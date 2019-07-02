Full details of Tamron’s fast wide-angle zoom

Japan’s biggest camera show, CES, was held back in February, and details are now being confirmed of lenses announced there. The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD, for example, is a fast, wide-angle zoom for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras, and it’s been confirmed the lens will weigh 420g while measuring a relatively compact 99mm in length.



The lens features the RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) AF motor unit, which Tamron claims offers fast, virtually noise free operation, so it’s also suitable for shooting video. Other features of this weather-resistant lens include 13 elements in 11 groups, with three aspherical lens elements, two Low Dispersion lens elements and one XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) element. In addition, the lens has a 0.17m close focusing distance and a small 67mm front filter ring. The Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 Di III RXD is a companion lens to the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD which went on sale last year, and the new lens goes onsale at the end of July for £899.99.