Full Canon EOS R7 Review Published July 19, 2022

Amateur Photographer has published our full review of the new Canon EOS R7 – Canon’s flagship APS-C mirrorless camera, which uses the RF-mount. The R7 features a 32.5MP APS-C sensor, and offers up to 30fps continuous shooting, 4K video recording, as well as human, animal, and vehicle AF tracking.

Canon EOS R7 Key Features

£1350 body-only; £1700 with RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM zoom

32.5MP APS-C sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (extended)

30 fps shooting

4K 60p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3in, 1.62m-dot vari-angle LCD

Here’s what we said about the Canon EOS R7:

“The Canon EOS R7 out-specs all of Canon’s APS-C DSLRs, plus its older EOS M-series mirrorless models. It does this in a lightweight body that handles very nicely, despite its small size. With high-speed shooting, advanced AF tracking, and good battery life, it would make for a great all-round camera, as long as you don’t mind the lack of lens choices, or are happy with using full-frame lenses on the camera.”

