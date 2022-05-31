Fujifilm X-Mount lens roadmap – 3 new lenses May 31, 2022

Alongside the new XF 150-600mm telephoto zoom, and XF 18-120mm Power Zoom lens, Fujifilm has released an updated X-Mount lens roadmap to include three new lenses, including a new XF 56mm F1.2 to replace the existing 56mm F1.2 lens, and a compact XF 30mm F2.8 R Macro lens. Both of these are due for release in 2022. In 2023, the firm is planning to release an XF 8mm F3.5 ultra-wide-angle prime lens.

This lens roadmap refers to X-Mount lenses only, and doesn’t include GF/GFX lenses.

Here’s when the next lenses are due to be released:

XF 150-600mm F5.6-8 R LM OIS WR – July 2022

XF 18-120mm F4 LM PZ WR – September 2022

Expected later in 2022:

XF 56mm F1.2 (85mm equivalent)

XF 30mm F2.8 R Macro (45mm equivalent)

Fujifilm say the XF 56mm F1.2 lens is part of the large aperture prime lens series, and it is designed to “Pursue ultimate image quality.”

The XF 30mm F2.8 R Macro lens is a compact and lightweight lens, which Fujifilm say is a “perfect walkaround lens” suited to “snapshots, landscape, portrait, as well as tabletop photography of foods and accessories.”

In 2023:

XF 8mm F3.5 (12mm equivalent)

The XF 8mm F3.5 lens is a compact ultra-wide-angle lens, with the widest-angle focal length for prime lenses in the XF range. Fujifilm say this will be compact and lightweight, and is also “an ideal walkaround lens.”

View the full roadmap here, showing all 42 Fujifilm lenses (including converters and future lenses, XC35mm F2 not shown):

