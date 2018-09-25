Fujifilm to add GFX 100 and GFX 50R to medium-format portfolio

Fujifilm has showcased the new GFX 100 and GFX 50R at Photokina 2018 - two medium format mirrorless cameras set to expand the company's GFX portfolio

Fujifilm is about to expand its medium-format mirrorless lineup of GFX models with two new cameras – the Fujiiflm GFX 100 and the Fujifilm GFX 50R. The development announcement of the Fujifilm GFX 100 is one of the major news stories to break at Photokina 2018 and is world’s first 100-million-pixel medium format mirrorless camera to be made.

Fujifilm GFX 100

The 102-million-pixel Fujifilm G Format image sensor used within the Fujifilm GFX 100 will feature on-sensor phase detection pixels and incorporate in-body image stabilisation (IBIS). The camera will also inherit Fujifilm’s latest fourth-generation “X-Processor 4” image processing engine as recently used within the Fujifilm X-T3.

The combination of the X-Processor 4’s advanced processing capability and the new image sensor with fast read speed has enabled 4K video recording (4K/30P, 10bit) – a world’s first for a medium format mirrorless digital camera.

The Fujifilm GFX 100 will be the first GFX camera to feature an integrated vertical grip. The idea of this is to make it more robust and comfortable to hold, especially when it’s paired up with large telephoto lenses.

During the Fujifilm press conference, the manufacturer confirmed that all GFX lenses produced so far are optimised for use with the GFX 100. The camera is said to arrive in early 2019 and the price is expected to fetch $10,000 excluding VAT.

Fujifilm GFX 50R

The GFX 50R is designed in a flatter, “rangefinder” style – which is what the R in the name stands for.

Utilising what appears to be the same 51.4-megapixel medium-format sensor X-Processor Pro imaging processor combination as found in the existing GFX 50S, the new camera is designed to be smaller and easier to use.

Aimed towards documentary and reportage photographers, the GFX 50R weighs 145g less than the GFX 50S, and is 25mm thinner. Fujifilm says it has drawn inspiration from its classic film cameras, the GA645 and the GF670 (both of which have been discontinued) for the design of the camera.

The rangefinder style of the GFX 50R allows you to keep one eye on a subject, while looking through the viewfinder with the other – a bonus for news and street photographers keen to never miss a moment. The viewfinder is a 3.69m-dot organic EL electronic device, with 0.77x magnification.

Other features of the handling include a Focus Lever, which allows quick selection of the focus point, dual dials on the top panel (one for shutter speed, and one for exposure compensation), and a weather-sealed body which has been milled from magnesium alloy.

Bluetooth connectivity will also makes its debut for a GFX series camera in the 50R, allowing users to maintain constant low-energy technology with a smartphone or tablet for easy transfer of shots.

The GFX 50R will be available in November 2018 and is expected to cost $4,500 excluding VAT.

Capture One support

At the same time as announcing the Fujifilm GFX 100 and Fujifilm GFX 50R, Fujifilm has announced that its medium-format mirrorless cameras will have full support from Capture One. All Fujifilm GFX customers will have access to Capture One Express for free with optional subscriptions also available.