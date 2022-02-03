Fujifilm warns of Mac OS image processing problems February 3, 2022

Fujifilm has announced that it has identified a firmware incompatibility between specific X and GFX series cameras, which can result in MacOS users being unable to directly access files if they were initially saved to SDXC memory cards in-camera.

The X series and GFX system cameras affected include models that do not depend on the firmware version (the GFX100, GFX100S, GFX50S II, X-Pro3, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, X-T30 II and X100V) and models that depend on the firmware version – the GFX50S (Ver.4.00 or later), GFX50R (Ver.2.00 or later) and X-T3 (Ver.3.20 or later).

In order to address this anomaly Fujifilm has said that it is working on creating a firmware patch, which is expected to be available for free download by X Series and GFX System users ‘soon’.

Statement from Fujifilm Corporation issued on 2 February 2022:

Important notice for consumers processing FUJIFILM digital camera files using macOS

Feb.2.2022 FUJIFILM Corporation: FUJIFILM Corporation has identified a firmware incompatibility between specific X and GFX series cameras listed below. This incompatibility can result in macOS users being unable to directly access files if they were initially saved to SDXC memory cards in-camera.

To address this anomaly, Fujifilm is creating a firmware patch, which is expected to be available for free download by X Series and GFX System users soon.

In the interim, please review the following information carefully for further information and recommended next steps.

I. Firmware Incompatibility Overview

X Series and GFX System Cameras Affected:

The models that do not depend on the firmware version

GFX100, GFX100S, GFX50S II, X-Pro3, X-T4, X-S10, X-E4, X-T30 II and X100V

• The models that depend on the firmware version

GFX50S (Ver.4.00 or later), GFX50R (Ver.2.00 or later) and X-T3(Ver.3.20 or later) Memory Cards Affected: SDXC memory card Computer Operating System Affected:macOS only. The incompatibility does not affect Windows users. About the incompatibility

While the current firmware versions allow these X and GFX series cameras to internally write and store 9,999 frames*1to a single folder, it has been observed that if more than 4,000 files are written in-camera to a single folder on an SDXC card and directly accessed using macOS the firmware incompatibility creates two potential scenarios:

(1) Some files on the memory card may become inaccessible if the card has been connected to the computer through an internal or external memory card reader and directly accessed using macOS.

(2) If the memory card is not ejected correctly from a computer using macOS, there is a likelihood that data may be lost*3 if the same card is directly connected and accessed a second time using macOS. However, risk of data loss in this situation can be prevented by following proper ejection procedures*2 for macOS operating systems. If the proper procedures are followed, no data will be lost. However, files will still remain inaccessible when attempting to directly access the data on the memory card using macOS.

*1 The number of frames, or images, does not correlate to the total number of files because one image can potentially create 3 files if the user is utilizing JPEG, RAW (RAF) and Voice Memo (WAV) in making one image.

*2 For more information related to properly ejecting SD memory cards from macOS, please refer to the official Apple website (as of Feb. 2, 2022). The instructions are as follows:

– Ejection process below referenced from Apple website –

To eject an SD card, drag the icon that represents the card to the Trash.

After the icon disappears from your desktop, you can remove the card from the slot.

Don’t remove a card while your Mac is in sleep mode, as this could lead to data loss.

Always wake your computer and eject the SD card before removing it from your Mac.

*3 FUJIFILM is not responsible for any loss of use, images, files, data, or other information in connection with the use of FUJIFILM products caused by the above improper ejection procedures.

II. Addressing the firmware incompatibility

To address the incompatibility, Fujifilm is developing a firmware patch that will limit the number of files that can be written to a single folder. This patch is expected to be available for free download by X Series and GFX System users soon.

In the interim, consumers using macOS to directly access files saved to SDXC memory cards by the specific FUJIFILM X and GFX series cameras listed above are encouraged to:

If using a new or recently formatted SDXC memory card:

Do not save files for more than 1,000 frames, in-camera, to any folder.

• Once the number of frames reaches 1,000, create a new folder using the “Folder Selection” function in the “Set-up” menu of the camera and save additional frames to the new folder. If using an SDXC memory card with existing files or one that has not been recently formatted:

(See the detail instruction linked Fujifilm digital camera support.)

(1) Directly connect your camera to the computer operating macOS via USB to directly access your files.

(2) If there are no movie files larger than 4GB in the folder, all files can be transferred to the computer operating macOS.

* Please note that movie files larger than 4GB will be shown as 4.29GB on macOS regardless of its actual file size.

(3) If there are movie files larger than 4GB in the folder, download all files except the movie files to the computer operating macOS.

Afterwards, disconnect the USB cable from the computer and follow the procedures below.

Please refer to the options below to download the movie files larger than 4GB.

Using a Windows computer:

Directly access the SDXC memory card from the computer operating on Windows through internal/external card reader.

Download those movie files of more than 4GB to the computer operating on Windows and eject the card from the reader.

Format SDXC card already possessed or above card with the camera.

Insert the formatted SDXC card to Windows computer with internal/ external card reader and copy those movie files to the memory card.

Insert the SDXC card which the movie files of more than 4GB are copied to the computer operating macOS with internal/ external card reader and download them.

Using a Dual-slot Camera:

Dual-slot camera: All models of GFX series cameras and X-pro3, X-T4, and X-T3

Put the SDXC memory card with the movie files of more than in one card slot and the one formatted card into the other card slot and copy those files to the formatted SDXC memory card.

Use an internal or external card reader to directly access and download the movie files to a computer operating macOS.

(4) When all files are fully downloaded from the SDXC memory card to the computer operating macOS, please format the SDXC memory card and follow the suggested guidelines from Section 1 (If using a new or recently formatted SDXC memory card).

If you do not have a Windows PC, or dual-slot camera, please contact Fujifilm Customer Service in your region.

Thank you for your understanding and for being a part of the Fujifilm community.

Mac, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S.A. and other countries.

Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the U.S.A. and other countries.

