Fujifilm unleashes X-H2S: 26MP, 40fps, and 6K video May 31, 2022

Fujifilm has revealed the X-H2S: a high-end, professional-spec APS-C mirrorless camera. Based around a new 26.2MP X-Trans CMOS 5 HS stacked CMOS sensor, it can shoot full-resolution raw images at 40 frames per second using its silent, low-distortion electronic shutter, complete with AF and AE tracking. On the video side of things, it can record 6K internally at 30fps, or 4K at up to 120fps. The firm’s first AI-based subject-recognition AF technology is also on board and capable of recognising humans, animals, birds, cars, motorbikes, airplanes or trains.

Other key features include 5-axis in-body image stabilisation that’s rated for up to 7 stops of shake reduction, a 5.76m-dot electronic viewfinder that offers 0.8x magnification, and a 3in, 1.62m-dot fully articulated touchscreen on the back.

In design terms, the X-H2S is much more like a high-end DSLR than its predecessor, the X-H1. In place of analogue dials for shutter speed, ISO and drive mode, it employs a more conventional fully electronic control setup. There’s a mode dial on top, including 7 user-programmable custom modes, along with front and rear control dials, and a joystick for positioning the focus area.

Various accessories will be available, including the VG-XH vertical grip (£399), which includes a replicate set of controls for portrait format shooting and accommodates two extra batteries, in effect tripling the camera’s stamina. There’ll also be a FT-XH File Transmitter grip, which will include an ethernet port and high-speed wireless connectivity. It’s due in September, for £949. Last but not least, there’s an unusual cooling fan to prevent the camera from overheating when recording video at high ambient temperatures, which bolts on the back when the rear screen is folded out. It’ll cost £169.

The Fujifilm X-H2S is due to go on sale in July, for £2,499 body-only.

