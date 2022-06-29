Fujifilm releases firmware updates for X-series and GFX cameras June 29, 2022

Fujifilm has today released a range of firmware updates for its X-series and GFX-series cameras that improve AF accuracy, add lens compatibility or fix various bugs.

X-series firmware updates

In the X-series, on the X-Pro3 (Ver.1.32) and the X100V (Ver.2.12) a ‘minor bug has been fixed.’

For the X-T3 (Ver.4.30) and the X-T4 (Ver.1.50) cameras the ‘FUJINON XF150-600mm F5.6-6.8 R LM OIS WR has been available’ and ‘the accuracy of AF function has been improved at manual focus mode using “One-Push AF”.’

The X-T3’s firmware update also means ‘other minor bugs have been fixed.’

For the X-S10 (Ver.2.40) camera the ‘FUJINON XF150-600mm F5.6-6.8 R LM OIS WR has been available’, ‘the accuracy of AF function has been improved at manual focus mode using “One-Push AF”’ and ‘other minor bugs have been fixed.’

For the X-T30 II (Ver.1.12), ‘the accuracy of AF function has been improved at manual focus mode using “One-Push AF”’ and ‘other minor bugs have been fixed.’

The firmware update for the X-T30 II also deals with ‘One major bug that “IMAGE TRANSFER ORDER” does not appear even if the Fn1 button is pressed and held at play back mode has been fixed.’

GFX-series firmware updates

Within the medium format GFX series both the GFX100 (Ver.4.22) and the GFX100S (Ver.1.32) have updates that Fujifilm says means, ‘the accuracy of AF function has been improved at manual focus mode using “One-Push AF”.’

Both the GFX 50S (Ver.4.41) and the GFX 50R (Ver.2.41) have the same bug fix.

According to Fujifilm, for these models, ‘One major bug has been fixed that the area visible on the main display in the dual display mode shows narrower angle of view than the actual image being captured when “35mm FORMAT MODE” was on at the manual focus setting.’

Find out more…

If you own any of the cameras named above, and wish to download their firmware updates, just visit Fujifilm Firmware: X Series & GFX.

