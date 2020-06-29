Fujifilm pushes Shop Local campaign to support retailers

Major camera and lens maker in new push to help smaller retailers get their bricks and mortar stores back to business after the lockdown

Fujifilm has launched a ‘shop local’ marketing campaign to support photo retailers who have been able to reopen their physical stores from June 15th. The shop local message is being advertised nationally to help small businesses boost sales after the long period of closure and also aims to helps customers rediscover the joy of photography.

“With over 30% of retail businesses with an ecommerce service reporting an increase in online sales during May (according to the Office for National Statistics), it is a clear

indication of the appetite for consumer goods,” said Fujifilm marketing manager, Gloria McCann. “As a result, it is really important that we help photo retailers make the most of this demand as they re-open in order to have the best chance of business recovery. When customers choose to shop local, they are supporting businesses in their communities, as well as getting an amazing photo product.”

All Fujifilm retailers have been provided with Covid-19 safety advice to encourage both safe working practices for staff and shopping experiences for customers. During the lockdown the company suspended all partner fees until August 2020 and offered free business development webinars. For a full list of authorised Fujifilm dealers, click here.