Fujifilm to open major new store in Covent Garden

Fujifilm has announced plans to open a new “concept experience centre” (aka a major store and product showcase) in London’s Covent Garden. Spread over three floors, this new centre is designed to promote all aspects of Fujifilm's photography and imaging brands

The centre’s ‘zones’ will focus on Instax instant cameras and printers, an increasingly important area for the company, plus specialist areas for the GFX medium-format range (GFX 100 shown below) and the more mainstream X-Series of mirrorless cameras. There will also be a “Wonder Photo Shop,” where visitors can get ideas for photo printing and photo gifting. Other details of this major enterprise remain sketchy at this stage, but the new centre is a first for the camera maker.

“From rewriting the rulebook on larger format cameras with the GFX100, to launching the smallest and most innovative instax instant camera to date, n incredibly exciting year for Fujifilm has just got even bigger,” said Fujifilm UK’s Theo Georghiades, shown below with AP editor, Nigel Atherton. “Our new centre will put the customer at the heart of the experience as a place for everyone to completely immerse themselves in the world of photography, from picture taking to picture making.”’

