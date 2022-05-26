Fujifilm launches quickest in-store smartphone photo prints May 26, 2022

Fujifilm has launched its new FUJIFILM Easy Print software and PHOTO by Fujifilm Kiosk to give smartphone photographers the ability to produce instant, affordable prints in stores.

The system is already in use at John Lewis & Partners’ flagship Oxford Street store in London.

With a footprint of just under a half a metre squared (61.6x67cm), the compact PHOTO by Fujifilm Kiosk uses the Easy Print software to offer instant prints to customers in stores.

Four-step process

With over 1.2 trillion photos taken on a smartphone or camera every year, this new solution aims to make it easier and quicker than ever for consumers to print their special memories.

FUJIFILM Easy Print has been developed to make photo printing from a smartphone possible in four simple steps.

Photographers can simply scan the QR code on screen, select images from their camera rolls, chose the size and number of copies, then review the order and print.

Quick & easy solution

Theo Georgiades, managing director of Fujifilm UK, explained, ‘Photo printing has returned in a significant way, and we want to help retailers provide the easiest service to their customers with a quick and easy solution. With our latest FUJIFILM Easy Prints software working through a compact intuitive Novus Kiosk, taking up minimal floor space, customers can make their prints themselves with no input required from store staff. Image data is stored for eight hours and no personal data is stored at all, so retailers and their customers can rest assured this service is completely GDPR compliant.’

The standardised kiosk automatically updates its software and is also said to ‘ensure the highest quality of instant prints for customers that Fujifilm has developed from years of experience in the photo printing sector.’

Georgiades added, ‘We want everyone to be able to easily access the magic of printing your special memories, so photos do not just stay on our phones.’

