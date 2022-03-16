Fujifilm launches Print to Prove It: 3 free prints for all March 16, 2022

Fujifilm has launched its Print to Prove It campaign that’s offering three free prints to any UK photographer, amateur or professional, over the age of 16.

Photographers, including wedding specialist Scott Johnson, newborn and maternity artist Elli Cassidy and street photographer Mr. Whisper are encouraging other photographers to claim free prints as part of Fujifilm’s latest campaign.

The idea is to show the positive impact adding printing to their services has had on their businesses.

Recent Futuresource research has which found that between 2018 and 2024, the UK photo merchandise market will grow by 57.9% to £330million.

According to Fujifilm, this demand provides an opportunity for photographers to expand into this lucrative area, by offering printed products as part of their service.

Professional Lab Partners

For Print To Prove It Fujifilm has teamed up with nine of its Professional Lab Partners to offer free prints.

Labs in London, the Midlands, South East, North East and Scotland are participating, so UK photographers will be able to visit and speak to a local expert to discuss what they are looking for from printing.

As well as providing a chance to showcase their brand, high quality photographic printing can be easily implemented by photographers with the right Pro Lab partner.

The Fujifilm campaign offers three free 10×8-inch or 12×8-inch prints on a choice of Gloss or Lustre FUJIFILM professional photo paper.

To claim the prints, photographers must simply submit their interest before being directed to one of the participating Pro Labs.

Online shop during lockdown

FUJIFILM X-Photographer Bal Bhatla (aka Mr. Whisper) explained, ‘Initially an ad hoc service to my clients, over lockdown I was able to launch an online shop for my prints after having some consultations with a Fujifilm Professional Lab Partner. After discussing my work and understanding the paper options, sizes and other media available with the team, I was able to bring my work to life and show the value to customers. After the initial consultations, I was comfortable that every piece I print through the lab and sell on my online store would be high quality and special for each customer.’

The impact of printing

Theo Georgiades, Managing Director of Fujifilm UK, commented, ‘With a lucrative market at their fingertips, we want to help professional photographers see the impact printing can have on their business. Taking Print To Prove It national to Fujifilm Pro Labs across the country is our way of allowing all photographers, professional and enthusiast, to understand the value of high-quality photographic printing for their brand and customers. We are putting our money where our mouth is when it comes to our photographic paper and hope that strong working relationships between photographers and Pro Labs are formed in the process.’

How to join Print to Prove It

To find out how to get three free photographic prints on your choice of Lustre or Gloss FUJIFILM professional photo paper, just visit Fujifilm Print to Prove It.

