Fujifilm launches instax mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer June 17, 2022

Fujifilm has launched its instax mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer, which will be available from 22 June 2022.

The instax mini Link 2 includes customisable frames and image colour modes that can help to enhance the mood of an image.

News of the instax mini Link 2 comes over two and a half years since the 2019 launch of its Fujifilm instax mini Link predecessor.

instaxAIR tool

A new feature for instax mini Link 2 is instaxAIR, which allows the printer to be a tool to draw ‘in the air’ and apply the effects directly to the print.

You simply hold the device’s feature button to create bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint, or a glitter look whilst aiming the side LED to start drawing in the air.

What is drawn in the air will then appear on the print preview via the free downloadable instax mini Link app.

Users of the instaxAiR feature can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the print.

The QR code can be scanned to view the video, download it, or share it on social media.

Shin Udono, senior vice president, imaging solutions, Fujifilm Europe, explained, ‘instax mini Link 2 encourages image makers to express themselves creatively through their prints. With highly innovative, fun, and interactive features like instaxAiR, we’re establishing new ways to connect with and inspire instax users as they create their images.’

Customising prints

Other key features of the instax mini Link 2 include the ability to customise instax mini prints with image modes, design frames, stickers, and more via the app.

Users can choose between two image colour modes – instax-Rich Mode (for deeper, enhanced colours) and instax-Natural Mode (for a more original look).

Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting the brightness, contrast and/or saturation of each image.

Users also can combine up to eight pictures into a single instax print collage.

The instax mini Link 2 transfers a print in about 15 seconds and supports continuous printing.

It’s said to be capable of printing around 100 instax mini prints per charge, via Bluetooth.

Compatibility with X-S10 camera

In addition to smartphone compatibility, instax mini Link 2 is also compatible with the Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing professional photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer.

Alongside the launch of the instax mini Link 2 is the new instax mini Spray Art Instant Film, featuring a colourful rainbow spray design that reflects light.

Pricing & availability

The instax mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer will be offered in Soft Pink, Clay White and Space Blue colours.

It’s now available for pre-order on Amazon, Jessops and Wex websites, and then to purchase at retailers from 22 June 2022 for £114.99.

The instax mini Spray Art Instant Film will also be available for purchase on 22 June via the FUJFIILM e-Shop, and at retailers, for £8.99.

For more information visit Instax mini Link 2.

