Fujifilm opens the doors to its House of Photography

Fujifilm’s flagship London store opens its doors to the public at 11am on Tuesday 3rd December

The first of its type anywhere in the world, and billed as an ‘photography experience centre’ rather than a simple shop, the Fujifilm House of Photography is located at 8-9 Long Acre in Covent Garden, and just a couple of minutes walk from Leicester Square.

The first 100 visitors through its doors at 11am on Tuesday 3rd will receive a goodie bag with an Instax camera; of these, five lucky shoppers will also get a Fujifilm X-A7 worth £699.

The store offers customers the chance to try out all of Fujifilm’s products, including its Instax, X-series, and GFX medium format mirrorless cameras. A large range of printing services is available, and it’s even possible to buy film.

AP was given a sneak peak before the official opening, and came away very impressed. In addition to the main product showcases on the ground floor, there’s a spacious upper level that includes a photo gallery, which kicks off with an exhibition of rarely-seen images of David Bowie shot by Markus Klimko.

Also on this level you’ll find a Fujifilm School space for workshops, and a free-to-use studio area. Fujifilm Professional Services members benefit from their own lounge, while large studios are available to hire in the basement.

All the latest information is available via the freeFujifilm House of Photography app for Android and iOS. This allows you to reserve a free one-to-one session with a GFX expert; sign up for workshops and seminars; book the main studio space (£360 for a 4-hour session); and arrange a loan of Fujifilm X-system kit such as the X-H1, X-T3 or X-T30 cameras, with the first day being entirely free.

If you’re in London, the House of Photography is definitely worth a visit, regardless of whether you’re a Fujifilm user or not.