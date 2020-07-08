Fujifilm House of Photography re-opening

Major concept store in Covent Garden will open its doors again from Thursday morning

Fujifilm has announced that the House of Photography, its ‘experiential’ concept store in London’s Covent Garden, will re-open to the public at 11am on Thursday 9 July. A number of restrictions and measures have been introduced, which include a pre-booking system for visitors who want a hands-on with a specific product or one-to-one with a product specialist; a two-queue system, one for pre-booked visitors and one for people who want to browse; card/contactless payments only and protective screens; sensor-cleaning services initially limited to once a week and widespread provision of hand sanitisers, social distancing signage etc. The associated Studio and Long Acre Lounge are remaining closed, however, with no workshops currently scheduled.

“The decision follows the UK government’s guidance on easing restrictions for non-essential retailers,” said a Fujifilm spokesperson. “Over the past few months, the team have been working tirelessly to ensure necessary measures are in place to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for visitors and staff. The essence of the House of the Photography remains unaffected, with a focus on the experience of photo taking, making and sharing.”

The opening hours for the Fujifilm House of Photography are Monday to Wednesday: 11am – 7pm; Thursday to Saturday: 11am – 8pm; Sunday: 12pm – 6pm. See this video for full details of the re-opening. All picture credits, Matt Higgs.