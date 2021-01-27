Fujifilm GFX100S brings 100MP medium format for £5499 January 27, 2021

Fujifilm has released its fourth medium-format mirrorless model, in the shape of the GFX100S. In essence, this places the best features of the two-year old GFX100 into a smaller, lighter and much more affordable body. It features the same 102MP sensor measuring 43.8mm x 32.9mm that includes on-chip phase detection for rapid autofocus, along with 5-axis in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) that promises up to 6 stops of benefit. Replacing the four-year-old, 50MP GFX 50S in Fujifilm’s range, it looks set to become a landscape photographer’s dream.

In terms of core specs, the sensor offers a standard sensitivity range of ISO 100-12,800, expandable to ISO 50-102,400. Timed shutter speeds are available from 60 minutes to 1/4000sec, or as fast as 1/16,000sec using the silent electronic shutter, although the latter is liable to image distortion from rolling shutter effects. There’s a choice of 117 or 425-point autofocus, including face/eye detection and tracking. The camera lags distinctly behind the latest full-frame cameras when it comes to continuous shooting though, maxing out at 5 frames per second. Video can be recorded in 4K resolution at 30fps.

Overall, the body design is more conventional-looking and less fussy compared to the GFX 50S. The 3.69m-dot viewfinder is fixed, rather than removable, and offers 0.77x magnification. Meanwhile, smaller shutter and IBIS units have allowed Fujifilm to house the battery in the handgrip and keep the body small. Indeed at 150 x 104.2 x 87.2mm and 900g including battery and card, the GFX100S isn’t much different in size or weight to the firm’s rangefinder-style GFX50R, or to full-frame DSLRs such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and Nikon D850. Yet it still boasts rugged, weather-sealed magnesium-alloy construction.

The user interface is also distinctly SLR-like, with a conventional exposure mode dial that plays host to no fewer than six user-configurable C mode positions, alongside the usual PASM options. Twin electronic control dials are used to change exposure settings, complemented by an aperture ring on the lens, and there’s a large, textured joystick on the back for positioning the focus area. A 1.8in LCD status panel on top can be used as a virtual exposure dial display, or to show a live histogram. A small switch selects between still and video recording.

We’re very pleased to see that Fujifilm has kept faith with the same three-way tilting LCD design as the GFX 50S. This can tilt up or down while shooting in landscape format, and upwards when the camera is turned to portrait format for waist-level shooting. We still think it’s the best screen design for photography, despite the current dominance of fully articulating screens, with its only limitation in comparison being that it can’t be positioned facing forwards.

Along with Fujifilm’s usual excellent set of 19 Film Simulation colour modes, the GFX100S gains a new Nostalgic Neg setting, that’s clearly designed to be reminiscent of 1970s Kodacolor negative film. The Film Simulation modes can be used for both stills and video.

The Fujifilm GFX100S is due to go on sale at the beginning of March for £5499 body-only. An accessory metal hand grip, the MHG-GFX S will also be available for £135, complete with an Arca Swiss dovetail base for easy attachment to a tripod.