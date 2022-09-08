Fujifilm GF 30mm F5.6 and 110mm F5.6 Tilt-shift lenses coming September 8, 2022

At the Fujifilm X-Summit, in New York, Fujifilm announced the new Fujifilm X-H2 (read our hands-on preview with sample photos), a new XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, and a new GF 20-35mm F4 R WR lens for GFX cameras. But as the X-Summit was ending, in typical press event style, Fujifilm announced “one more thing” and that was that they are developing two new tilt-shift GFX lenses, including a GF 30mm F5.6 lens:

Two new GF tilt-shift lenses announced: (development announcement)

Fujinon GF 30mm F5.6 Tilt-shift lens

Fujinon GF 110mm F5.6 Tilt-shift lens

No further details were given, so we don’t know when these will be available, nor how much they will cost, but they did have the lenses on show, and we’ll be having a look at this as soon as we can.

