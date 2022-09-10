Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR Sample Photos September 10, 2022

The new Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens is Fujifilm’s latest X-Mount lens, and has been designed to give the best resolution possible to match the new 40MP Fujifilm X-H2 (read our hands-on preview here).

So for your viewing pleasure, here are a number of full-size sample photos taken with the new XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, taken on the Fujifilm X-H2. These are all straight from the camera, as JPEG images.

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR sample photos:

Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR Image Quality:

As you’ll be able to see from these images, the lens is able to deliver impressive levels of detail and sharp crisp images, with excellent resolving detail even into the corners of the frame. In addition, with a bright f1.2 aperture, the lens offers pleasing subject separation, as well as giving the photographer the ability to shoot in low-light conditions. Bokeh (blur in out of focus areas) is extremely pleasing, with smooth fall-off, and clean edges around the “bokeh balls”. The closer focus distance of 50cm is also extremely useful, and even when shooting at this distance, detail remains very good.

With such impressive performance, it’s likely this lens will be high on the list of the best Fujifilm X-Mount lenses.

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR Full Specifications

Price: £999

£999 Filter Diameter: 67mm

67mm Lens Elements: 13 (2 aspherical elements, 1 ED glass element)

13 (2 aspherical elements, 1 ED glass element) Groups: 8

8 Diaphragm blades: 11

11 Aperture: f/1.2 – f/16

f/1.2 – f/16 Minimum focus: 50cm

50cm Length: 76mm

76mm Diameter: 79.4mm

79.4mm Weight: 445g

445g Lens Mount: Fujifilm X

Here are more images of the new lens you can view, simply click the image to view larger. These photos were also taken with the new 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, but have been resized for the web.

Read our Fujifilm X-H2 hands-on preview!

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.