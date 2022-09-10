Advertisement

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR Sample Photos

September 10, 2022

The new Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens is Fujifilm’s latest X-Mount lens, and has been designed to give the best resolution possible to match the new 40MP Fujifilm X-H2 (read our hands-on preview here).

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens with Fujifilm X-H2

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens with Fujifilm X-H2, Joshua Waller

So for your viewing pleasure, here are a number of full-size sample photos taken with the new XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, taken on the Fujifilm X-H2. These are all straight from the camera, as JPEG images.

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR sample photos:

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR sample photo taken with X-H2, 1/400s, f/6.4, ISO125, 56mm, Joshua Waller

Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR photo to trains, taken with X-H2, 1/450s, f/6.4, ISO125, 56mm, Joshua Waller

Apartments photo, taken with X-H2, 1/680s, f/5, ISO125, 56mm, Joshua Waller

New York street, taken with X-H2, 1/640s, f/4.5, ISO125, 56mm, Joshua Waller

West 4 Street Subway station, taken with X-H2, 1/85s, f/1.2, ISO250, 56mm, Joshua Waller

Coca-cola bottle, taken with X-H2, 1/85s, f/1.2, ISO320, 56mm, Joshua Waller

Front bokeh, taken with X-H2, 1/105s, f/1.2, ISO125, 56mm, Joshua Waller

Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR Image Quality:

As you’ll be able to see from these images, the lens is able to deliver impressive levels of detail and sharp crisp images, with excellent resolving detail even into the corners of the frame. In addition, with a bright f1.2 aperture, the lens offers pleasing subject separation, as well as giving the photographer the ability to shoot in low-light conditions. Bokeh (blur in out of focus areas) is extremely pleasing, with smooth fall-off, and clean edges around the “bokeh balls”. The closer focus distance of 50cm is also extremely useful, and even when shooting at this distance, detail remains very good.

With such impressive performance, it’s likely this lens will be high on the list of the best Fujifilm X-Mount lenses.

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR Full Specifications

  • Price: £999
  • Filter Diameter: 67mm
  • Lens Elements: 13 (2 aspherical elements, 1 ED glass element)
  • Groups: 8
  • Diaphragm blades: 11
  • Aperture: f/1.2 – f/16
  • Minimum focus: 50cm
  • Length: 76mm
  • Diameter: 79.4mm
  • Weight: 445g
  • Lens Mount: Fujifilm X

Here are more images of the new lens you can view, simply click the image to view larger. These photos were also taken with the new 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, but have been resized for the web.

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens with Fujifilm X-H2, Joshua Waller

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens with Fujifilm X-H2, Joshua Waller

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens with Fujifilm X-H2, Joshua Waller

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens with Fujifilm X-H2, Joshua Waller

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens, Joshua Waller

Fujifilm XF 56mm F1.2 R WR lens (rear), Joshua Waller

