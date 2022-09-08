Fujifilm reveals new Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR medium-format wideangle zoom September 8, 2022

Fujifilm has announced the new Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR, a long-awaited wideangle zoom for GFX cameras, that offers a 16-28mm equivalent range. It’s been revealed alongside the Fujifilm X-H2, a 40MP APS-C mirrorless camera, and the Fujifilm Fujinon XF 56mm F1.2 R WR, a large aperture short-telephoto ‘portrait’ lens for the firm’s APS-C mirrorless cameras.

Built specifically to support the 100MP GFX100S, the GF 20-35mm F4 R WR completes Fujifilm’s ‘trinity’ of f/4 zooms for its medium format cameras, alongside the GF 32-64mm F4 R LM WR standard zoom, and GF 45-100mm F4 R LM OIS WR telephoto zoom. It’s designed to capture wide views such as landscapes or cityscapes that are rich in detail.

Optically, the lens employs 14 elements in 10 groups, including three aspherical elements and one aspherical ED glass element to minimise optical abberations. The glass is treated with Nano GI (Gradient Index) coating to minimise ghosting and lens flare. Physically, it measures 88.5mm in diameter, 112.5mm in length, and weighs 725g, with a filter thread of 82mm.

The lens employs an internal zoom mechanism and boasts weather-resistant construction for outdoor shooting, with 12 seals to ensure dust- and splash-resistance. In addition, a water- and grease-repellent fluorine coating is applied to the front element. It’s also designed to work in temperatures as low as -10 °C.

The Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR is due to go on sale on 29th September 2022. Its RRP will be £2,349.

Fujifilm Fujinon GF 20-35mm F4 R WR Full Specifications

Price: £2349

£2349 Filter Diameter: 82mm

82mm Lens Elements: 14

14 Groups: 10 (3 aspherical elements, 1 aspherical ED glass element)

10 (3 aspherical elements, 1 aspherical ED glass element) Diaphragm blades: TBC

TBC Aperture: f/4 – f/22

f/4 – f/22 Minimum focus: 35cm

35cm Length: 112.5mm

112.5mm Diameter: 88.5mm

88.5mm Weight: 725g

725g Lens Mount: Fujifilm GF

