Fujifilm confirms up to 60% price hike on films April 1, 2022

Following a number of rumours, Fujifilm has officially confirmed that prices for its films could rise by up to 60% from today (1 April 2022).

A short statement, published on the Fujfilm.com website, runs under the comparatively understated headline Fujifilm photo-related products: notice of partial price revision.

The statement said, ‘Thank you very much for your continued patronage of Fujifilm products. Fujifilm imaging systems co., ltd. has been working hard to absorb photographic-related products, such as by improving production efficiency and cost savings due to the decrease in demand, in addition to the recent rise in raw materials and transportation costs, but it is difficult to absorb them only by corporate efforts. We will implement price revisions with the following contents.’

The Fujifilm site then outlined the following potential prices rises:

Fujifilm 2022 prices rises

Photographic film, from 1 April 2022 – rises between 20-60%

Colour photographic paper, from 1 May 2022 – rises between 10-20%

Processing chemicals for colour photography, from 1 May 2022 – about 10%

Prolab products, printed product & services, from 1 June 2022 – between 8-94%

Current films

The current film line-up listed by Fujifilm includes two ‘consumer’ films – the Fujicolor C200 and Fujicolor Superia X-TRA400 colour negative films.

In addition to that there are the following Fujifilm ‘Pro’ films – Fujicolor Pro 400H (colour negative), Fujicolour PRO 160NS (colour negative), Fujichrome Velvia 50 (colour slide), Fujichrome Velvia 100 (colour slide), Fujichrome Provia 100F (colour slide) and Neopan 100 Acros II black and white negative film.

Camera prices steady… for now

As yet, Fujifilm hasn’t commented on any possible price increases for any of its cameras, including the mirrorless X-series, the mirrorless GFX medium format series, the FinePix action camera and the Instax range of instant cameras.

However, it may only be a matter of time before we see more camera and lens prices rising given that factors such as rising fuel costs, the global shortage of semiconductors and rising shipping costs will, almost inevitably, push up prices in the near future.

