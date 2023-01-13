Fujifilm announces paid placement with Cultura Creative January 13, 2023

Applications are now open for a one-year paid placement, as part of FUJIFILM’s ongoing partnership with Cultura Creative, aiming to increase representation and diversity in the photography community.

FUJIFILM and Cultura Creative are proud to announce a one-year photography placement opportunity, offered to an individual who demonstrates a strong talent in photography.

As well as a paid salary, this exciting opportunity will offer mentorship, support, photographic kit and work experience at an established visual communications company and with a global brand (Cultura Creative and FUJIFILM).

This role will see the successful individual develop their skills, knowledge, and experience in the creative industry and kick start a career in the world of photography. No previous work experience is needed however, the ideal candidate will have natural artistic flair, ambition and focus, be able to take initiative, and have the commitment to learn and develop their photographic skills. You will also have the opportunity to work alongside a vibrant and nurturing team to support you at the beginning of your journey as a photographer in the creative industry.

The candidate needs to be able to travel between London and Sheffield – but it’s not a fixed location with flexibility to travel to different locations for shoots with sites based in Sheffield, London and Manchester

As part of the application process, we request a CV to summarise your creative and professional journey to date as well as a portfolio of 3-5 images that showcases some of your best shots. Applications are now open via the Cultura Creative website, and candidates have until the 17th February 2023 to apply: https://apply.culturacreative.com/.

This opportunity has come to fruition as Cultura Creative and FUJIFILM announced their partnership in September 2022, working together to increase accessibility, representation, and diversity in the photography industry.

For further information, please contact fujifilmpr@mcsaatchi.com. For full T&Cs head to the Cultura Creative website.

Featured image: Fujifilm/Corona Creative.

