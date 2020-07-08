Free lighting webinars (starting today)

Check out these free sessions to help you improve your lighting skills. The first one starts at 7pm tonight but they run throughout the next month

Rotolight is running a series of free webinars to enable you to improve and develop your photographic lighting skills. Simply sign up on the relevant Zoom links below and you will receive a link to the webinar shortly before it starts. Each session lasts for approximately one hour, and there should be an opportunity to ask questions throughout, although the format of the session will vary slightly depending on who is running it. After the session, attendees will be informed of any exclusive promotions via email. The schedule is as follows:

In Conversation with Jean Noir

Wednesday 8th July, 7pm BST (British summer time)

Discover how the co-owner of NOIRstudio and portrait photographer, Jean Noir, uses lighting and composition to capture intense and unique images. Zoom link here.

In Conversation with Wes Kroninger: High-Impact Lighting For Stills And Video

Wednesday 22nd July, 7pm BST.

A successful commercial and beauty photographer, Wes will explore how he uses light to shoot high-quality stills and video for his clients. Zoom link here.

In Conversation With Peter Müller

Wednesday 5th August, 7pm BST

Join portrait photographer and co-owner of NOIRstudio, Peter Müller, as he discusses his approach to lighting in order to capture timeless, classic portraits. Zoom link here.