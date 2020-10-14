Free guide to picking the best inkjet paper October 14, 2020

PermaJet has released a free guide to inkjet paper choice called The Knowledge Vol 1: The Art of Paper Selection. It is a comprehensive digital guide that covers the ins and outs of inkjet paper, according to the company, and explores the basics, from how each paper looks, through to technical details. So you can learn what suits each paper type and when it might be used. “More than just a one-time read, it’s a handbook that can be constantly referred back to when coming to print a new image,” said a spokesperson. “With The Knowledge, photographers and artists will gain the confidence to choose the right paper for their work”

Fine art photographer and digital artist Martin Addison FRPS added: “the guide is excellent, I am very impressed, just what is needed to explain the differences between the papers and be inspirational at the same time. Congratulations to everyone involved in putting it together.” Get it from this link.