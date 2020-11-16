Formatt Hitech unveils tough Onyx filter range November 16, 2020

Welsh filter firm Formatt Hitech has taken the wraps off a new Onyx range of filters made of toughened and multi-coated mineral glass. Initially available in 85mm sizes, they’ll also join the 100mm range in due course. They boast double-sided coating, with anti-reflection coating to maximise contrast and light transmission joined by waterproof coating to repel raindrops. The firm says that Onyx ND filters can be stacked without colour casts or distortions.

At launch, neutral density filters are available in 3-, 4-, 6- and 10-stop strengths for £89 each, with 2- and 8-stop filters expected later. In addition, 85x100mm graduated filters are available in 2- and 3-stop strengths, and with either a hard or soft transition, for £99. As usual for the company, kits will also be on offer based around the firm’s 85mm Firecrest Filter Holder Kit. A Seascape Kit will include 6-stop ND, 3-stop hard and soft grads, and polarising filters for £345.

In partnership with its Signature Artist Patrick De Frusia and his Give Back To Nature project, Formatt Hitech has pledged to plant a tree for every filter purchased, or 5 trees for every kit.

For full details of the Onyx filters, see www.formatt-hitech.com/onyx.