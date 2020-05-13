Food POTY winners exhibition goes online

Don't worry if you missed the recent 'virtual' awards ceremony, the winners of the latest Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year exhibition can now be enjoyed on your computer or phone

The winners of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, announced in an awards evening livestreamed on Tuesday 28 April, are being displayed in a virtual exhibition.

After Exodus, the winning image in the 2020 competition by K.M. Asda

“We are thrilled to be able to share with people our first-ever virtual Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year exhibition.” says Caroline Kenyon, founder/director of the awards. “The huge show of over 170 images and film, usually held at London’s beautiful Mall Galleries, is stunning and a source of enormous pride and pleasure to my team and me. So we were bitterly disappointed this year not to be able to hold it due to the lockdown.

“But we were determined for the show to go on and we are blown away by the virtual exhibition that has been created for us to show off the incredible work of our 2020 Finalists. The images are exceptional and they so deserve this magnificent online showcase which will be able to reach even more people around the world.”

Take your tour of the exhibition here.