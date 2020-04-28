Food Photographers of the Year announced

Bangladeshi photographer K.M. Asad has won the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2020 competition with a powerful image called After Exodus. See more winning images below...

The overall winning photograph was taken in the vast Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh; if life wasn’t tough enough for these Muslim refugees from Myanmar, the camp has recently been placed in lockdown to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.





“This moving image really speaks to our times,” says Caroline Kenyon, Founder/Director of the award. “The world is in the grip of Covid19 and normal life, whatever that may be, has stopped for all of us. These Rohingya refugee children remind us of the fragility of life, that our need for food for survival connects us all around the world.”

Nearly 9000 entries from over 70 countries were submitted to this year’s competition. The full list of winners was announced by former Blur bassist and cheesemaker Alex James in a livestreamed event this evening, and watched by thousands, including celebrities from the food and photography world.

The judging chair was food photographer David Loftus, who’s worked closely with Jamie Oliver, along with a range of media and food-industry luminaries; AP Editor Nigel Atherton and Deputy Editor Geoff Harris also took part in the judging. See the full list of category winners, which included 12 photographers from the UK, here. You can also find out about entering next year’s competition, which will mark the 10th anniversary.

See below for a selection of winning images





After Exodus, the overall winner, taken by K.M. Asad from Bangladesh. It also won the Politics of Food category.

Making Together, winner of the Food for Celebration Category, also taken by K.M. Asad from Bangladesh

Bowl of Squash, winner of the Food Bloggers Category, taken by Aimee Twigger from the UK



When the Hive is Filled, winner of the Food in the Field category, taken by Xiedong Sun from China



Ramen Art, winner of the Street Food category, taken by Xiaoping Du from China.



Waiting for the Sun, winner of the Philip Harben Award for Food in Action, taken by Do Thanh Nhan from Vietnam



A Ugandan Feast, winner of the World Food Programme Food for Life category, taken by Jason Wain from the UK



Caramel Lady, winner of the Pink Lady Apple a Day category, taken by Diane Kowalczyk from Poland



Looking Too Good to Eat (Just Yet), winner of the InterContinental Food at the Table category, taken by Sandy Wood from the UK



Octopus Dots, winner of the Food Stylist Award, taken by Nicole Herft from the UK.