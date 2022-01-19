Food Photographer of the Year: final call for entries January 19, 2022

Photographers have under three weeks left to enter the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, the world’s leading awards for food photography and film, with submissions set to close on Sunday 6 February 2022.

The competition is open to amateur and professional photographers and filmmakers from around the world. Last year it had a record-breaking year, with over 10,000 entries submitted from over 70 countries. One of the most acclaimed aspects of the competition is the diversity and breadth of food photography and film it celebrates. This year the awards have 24 different categories, including the Politics of Food, Food Portraiture, Street Food and Food in the Field; with the aim of reflecting the great array of stories and cultures in the world of food.

The total prize pot exceeds more than £12,000, including £5,000 for the Overall Winner, £1000 for the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year, a Fujifilm X100V camera for the winner of the Fujifilm Award for Innovation and a trip to Finland for the winner of The Claire Aho Award for Women Photographers supported by VisitFinland.

Photographs from the competition are seen by millions across the world. Last year’s Awards were covered by over 250 media outlets across more than 50 countries, including BBC News, Forbes, The Times, The Guardian, Corriere della Sera, China Daily, el Mundo, MSN, Amateur Photographer, the Royal Photographic Society, Camera Jabber, delicious magazine, Muy interesante, National Geographic, Tatler, Marie Claire and Rolling Stone.

This year’s global judging panel will be chaired by legendary food photographer, David Loftus. The panel also includes Fiona Shields, Head of Photography, Guardian News & Media, NA Risong, Art director and curator of Inter Art Center Gallery, Beijing, Tasneem Alsultan, Investigative and National Geographic Photographer, Phillip Prodger, Executive Director, Curatorial Exhibitions, LA and former Head of Photographs, National Portrait Gallery, London and Rein Skullerud, Head of Photo Unit, World Food Programme.

Robin Goodlad, a 2021 finalist in the competition, commented, ‘The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition is by far the pinnacle of the food photography year; it absolutely sets the standard of what is the best and innovative work in food photography around the world. It is a really important way for me to push myself to see if I can create the best images possible. After all the ways it has benefited me as a photographer, I can’t imagine not entering! If you have an interest in food photography, then being part of the competition is an absolute must.’

Submissions to the competition close at midnight (GMT) on 6 February 2021. To find out more visit Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year

The headline sponsor of the awards is Pink Lady® apples – a Pink Lady® apple is the first to blossom on the tree and the last to be harvested by hand. For more information visit www.pinkladyapples.co.uk

