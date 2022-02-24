Flagship OPPO Find X5 Pro phone includes Hasselblad technologies February 24, 2022

OPPO has launched its flagship Find X5 series of smartphones in the UK, including the Find X5 Pro, Find X5, and Find X5 Lite – the first fruits of a recently announced three-year technological alliance with Hasselblad to develop ‘cutting edge’ smartphone cameras.

Earlier in February 2022 OPPO and Hasselblad had announced that they would work on collaborative research and development to, ‘endeavour to bring more natural colours and sophisticated imaging to the user experience, setting the standard for future mobile photography performance.’

The key aim of the partnership was to focus on developing and delivering innovations in colour science to OPPO’s smartphone camera capabilities, ‘to create an improved mobile photography experience.’ The new Find X5 series of smartphones are the first outcome of this partnership, which is known as ‘Hasselblad Camera for Mobile’.

4K video at night

To help to shoot 4K video at night OPPO designed a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit, known as MariSilicon X, without sacrificing colour. Based on a 6-nanometer process performance it’s said to ‘deliver the most powerful AI computing power available’, which is said to result ‘in a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction’. It makes 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone.

Key imaging features of the Find X5 Pro

• 4K Ultra Night Video powered by OPPO’s MariSilicon X imaging NPU, delivering each frame as clean as a still photo for stand-out clarity and colour

• Hasselblad Camera for Mobile: enhances and fine-tunes natural colours of photos on the Find X5 Pro

• Wide-angle camera with a first-of-its-kind, five-axis OIS system, which counters handshake, reduces noise and sharpens scenes

• An upgraded front 32MP camera that captures details ‘in brilliant clarity, boosting dynamic range and true-to-life textures to make selfies pop’

All devices from the OPPO Find X5 series will be available in the UK from 24 March 2022, with the Find X5 Pro starting at £1,049, the Find X5 at £749, and the Find X5 Lite at £419. The Find X5 series will be available for pre-order from 10 March 2022.

OPPO also unveiled the Enco X2 wireless earbuds, continuing its collaboration with Dynaudio. With a coaxial dual-driver design, typically only seen in high-end audio products, the Enco X2 delivers ‘rich, immersive bass’ and will be available from 15 April 2022 at £169.

The latest smartwatch from OPPO, the Watch Free, features health and sport monitoring (including over 100 sport modes), alongside OPPO’s OSleep, to help users sleep better. With 14-day battery life, the smartwatch will be available from 24 March 2022 at £89.

The official press release from OPPO is shown below:

Empower every moment with the OPPO Find X5 smartphone series

The OPPO Find X5 Pro revolutionises videography with 4K Ultra Night Video powered by MariSilicon X imaging NPU

OPPO’s new Enco X2 premium wireless earbuds and OPPO Watch Free boost OPPO’s smart kit offering

February 24, 2022, LONDON – OPPO, the world’s leading smart device brand today announced its cutting-edge flagship Find X5 series, raising the bar on smartphone imaging and premium design. The series, including the OPPO Find X5 Pro, OPPO Find X5 and OPPO Find X5 Lite deliver powerful performance, pro-grade cameras and futuristic design. Alongside its new trio of smartphones, today OPPO unveiled the OPPO Watch Free and OPPO Enco X2 wireless noise cancelling earbuds – boosting its portfolio of smart devices.

The new OPPO Find X5 Series is packed with industry-leading features and world-first imaging experiences, including a dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit developed by OPPO, MariSilicon X, which overcomes smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – night-time recording. Complemented with an incomparable dual flagship IMX766 camera system, unrivalled performance, ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and incredible SUPERVOOC TM Flash Charging technology.

“The Find X5 Series elevates the Find X series to a whole new level of beauty – both aesthetic and in terms of capabilities, redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance. It builds on the core DNA that made the Find X3 Series a hit with consumers and critics alike,” said William Liu, President of Global Marketing at OPPO.

4K Ultra Night Video for photography that stands out

Night video presents a major challenge for smartphones, so OPPO has designed a dedicated imaging NPU, MariSilicon X, to bring the night to life, without sacrificing colour. Based on a 6-nanometer process crafted for top-tier imaging performance, it delivers the most powerful AI computing power available, resulting in a four times improvement in perceived night video resolution, less grain and superior colour reproduction. It makes 4K Ultra Night Video possible for the first time on an Android smartphone, with each frame as clean as a still photo.

OPPO’s MariSilicon X is just one key element of Find X5 Pro’s advanced imaging system. The wide-angle camera on the Find X5 Pro features a first-of-its-kind Five-axis OIS system, which improves with every use to counter handshake, reduce noise and sharpen scenes. It also features an upgraded front camera, an intelligent 32MP shooter that captures details in brilliant clarity, boosting dynamic range and true-to-life textures to make selfies pop.

To help further realise OPPO’s vision of professional camera experiences, Find X5 series is OPPO’s first to incorporate the best of Hasselblad software – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – to enhance and fine-tune the beautiful and natural colours of your photography.

Futuristic design in a premium package

Building on the design innovations of the Find X series, the expertly curated Find X5 Pro features a spacecraft-inspired curved body. The ultra-hard, true ceramic back of Find X5 Pro is available in Ceramic White and Glaze Black, reflecting its clean, modern sophistication at its finest. This seamless ceramic back panel blends beauty and durability, taking over 168 hours to create and is splash, water and dust resistant with a IP68 rating.

The Find X5 Pro also boosts display performance with the first multi-brightness colour calibration of its kind, creating consistent colours no matter the lighting conditions. Featuring a 6.7-inch ultra-clear curved AMOLED screen, the Find X5 Pro’s 10-bit screen displays more than 1 billion colours, creating smooth tonal and colour gradations, displaying the full depth and range of even the most subtle shifts in colour.

OPPO’s most powerful flagship to date – featuring ColorOS 12.1

Powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, Find X5 Pro is supercharged to handle even the most demanding games and applications. The large, 5000mAh dual-cell battery reflects a capacity increase of more than 11 per cent over Find X3 Pro and can charge from empty to 50 per cent in just 12 minutes, and with 50W AIRVOOC TM, it powers up to 100 per cent wirelessly in just 47 minutes.

OPPO’s ColorOS 12.1 delivers its most intuitive and personal experience ever. Combined with Google’s Android 12 operating system, it features incredible experiences and class-leading privacy features and full access to the Google Play Store and its 3 million+ apps.

Introducing OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Lite

OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Lite also joined the Find X5 series today, bringing powerful performance and stunning design to a wide range of audience.

The Find X5 has an understated, yet ultra-premium finish, with frosted, matte glass and fingerprint-resistant chassis, available in Black or White. It also includes the outstanding dual IMX766 camera system, powered by MariSilicon X imaging NPU, a 6.5” 120Hz billion-colour display, support for 80W SUPERVOOC TM charging, 30W AIRVOOC TM wireless charging and more.

With the Find X5 Lite, users can express themselves through professional portraits thanks to its outstanding camera configuration and AI-enhanced imaging features. The Find X5 Lite is the portrait expert capable of capturing DSLR-like portraits through features like Portrait Mode, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, and more.

OPPO Enco X2 wireless earbuds – delivering high-end audio

OPPO continues its collaboration with Dynaudio – introducing the latest update to its flagship wireless earbud: OPPO Enco X2. Featuring a coaxial dual-driver design, usually only seen in high-end audio products. The quad-magnet planar tweeter takes care of the treble with a frequency response from 20Hz to amazingly 40kHz, providing excellent transient response and high resolution across high frequencies and the 11 mm dynamic driver delivers a rich, immersive bass with less detail loss.

It also offers an industry-leading noise cancellation capability, no matter where life takes you – at work or at play, with a 45 dB maximum depth and a 4 kHz maximum width. And with the support of 5.2 and LHDC 4.0, OPPO Enco X2 supports a code rate up to 900kbps, offering an incredible, end-to-end high-fidelity sound when paired with Find X5 Pro.

OPPO Watch Free – featuring OSleep for improved sleep tracking

The OPPO Watch free is an affordable and stylish smartwatch featuring health and sport monitoring, including 24-hour heart-rate monitoring, alongside OSleep to help users sleep better. Available in Vanilla or Black, it offers a 14 day battery life and features like message notifications, incoming calls, find my phone, music playback and more.

Getting good sleep is important for our health – and to support this, OSleep provides comprehensive and personalised sleep monitoring and analysis for before, during and after sleep. The snoring risk assessment, supported by professional sensors and algorithms, including second-level SpO2 monitoring, can detect sleep problems and propose suggestions. The OPPO Watch Free displays indicators including average sleep blood oxygen level, number of snores and maximum snoring decibels to help detect breathing problems during sleep.

Beyond sleep tracking, the OPPO Watch Free features professional workout and fitness features and a built-in 6-axis motion and optical heart rate sensor to support over 100 sport modes. The sensors automatically identify and record four sport modes through the Watch Free’s algorithms. Built-in professional running courses help fitness enthusiasts to meet their running goals.

Prices and availability

The OPPO Find X5 series is available to pre-order from 10th March.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be available in Glaze Black and Ceramic White from 24 March priced at £1,049

The OPPO Find X5 will be available in Black and White from 24 March priced at £749

The OPPO Find X5 Lite will be available in Starry Black and Startrails Blue from 24 March priced at £419

The OPPO Enco X2 will be available from 15 April priced at £169

The OPPO Watch Free will be available from 24 March priced at £89

To find out more about OPPO’s product line-up and technologies go to the OPPO smartphone website .

OnePlus 10 Pro flagship phone launches with Hasselblad cameras