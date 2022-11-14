Sigma announces 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN C for Fujifilm X-Mount November 14, 2022

Sigma continues to expand its line-up for the Fujifilm X-Mount by announcing the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary. This lens was already available for L-Mount and Sony E-Mount. It becomes the fourth lens available for Fujifilm X-Mount and is the first zoom lens among them.

At 290g it’s among the smallest and lightest constant F2.8 aperture crop-sensor standard zoom on the market for mirrorless cameras. The lens will be available in the UK from 2nd December 2022 for a price of £429.99. In the US, it will also be available in early December starting at $549.

Key features of the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN Contemporary for the Fujifilm X-Mount:

High-speed AF

Minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm

Weighs 290g

Made from aluminium and TSC (Thermally Stable Composite)

The SIGMA 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is a light, bright, and sharp standard zoom and the fourth lens in Sigma’s growing FUJIFILM X Mount range. Its versatile focal length, wide F2.8 constant aperture and portable design make it the ideal all-in-one optic for a large range of photographic applications from wide-angle landscapes to short telephoto portraits.

Sitting in Sigma’s Contemporary line-up, the 18-50mm joins the 16mm F1.4 DC DN | C, the 30mm F1.4 DC DN | C and the 56mm F1.4 DC DN | C as affordable and high-performance options for FUJIFILM shooters. The lens has been designed to be as portable as possible, so is very well-suited to photographers who need to carry their kit over long distances, or those who simply want the convenience of working light. But despite its remarkable size and weight, image quality has not been compromised, even wide open at F2.8.

A control algorithm including AF drive and communication speed optimisation has been developed specifically for X Mount interchangeable lenses. In addition to realising high-speed AF, the lens also supports AF-C (Continuous AF) and in-camera aberration correction*. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

* Available on supported cameras only.

The 18-50mm F2.8 is ideal as an upgrade to a standard kit lens, or as a versatile and portable addition to an existing lens collection.

Key features

Fast aperture and superb image quality

The lens has a full-frame-equivalent zoom range of 27mm to 75mm, with superb edge-to-edge sharpness at all apertures owing to the latest optical design technology. This includes one Special Low Dispersion (SLD) element and three aspherical elements to control unwanted optical aberrations such a chromatic aberration. The constant aperture of F2.8 allows for a shallow depth-of-field, making it easy to achieve blurry backgrounds. A fast aperture also makes it easier to shoot hand-held in low light – ideal for weddings and other situations where a tripod isn’t convenient. The 18-50mm has a minimum focusing distance of 12.1cm and a maximum magnification of 1:2.8*1, perfect for capturing close-ups of smaller subjects such as flowers and insects.

Exceptionally compact and lightweight body

Weighing less than 300g and measuring just under 77mm in length the 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is the smallest and lightest lens in its class*2, balancing well with modern APS-C mirrorless camera bodies. It combines an aluminium internal structure with a Thermally Stable Composite (TSC) outer barrel to produce a robust but compact product that can withstand the rigours of daily use. Aluminium and TSC have a similar thermal expansion rate, helping the lens to deliver consistent results as temperatures change.

*1 The minimum focusing distance and maximum magnification ratio are both values at the wide end.

*2 As an AF compatible, F2.8 constant aperture zoom lens for APS-C (as of October 2022, by SIGMA). Size and weight measurements given for X Mount version.

