Photobox launches Instagram photo contest

Online printing specialist Photobox has launched its first Photobox Instagram Photography Awards (PIPAs), designed to reward the best images posted on the social media platform over the past 12 months.

The free-to-enter competition is all about celebrating the beauty in the everyday photo, according to the organisers, rather than “the highly stylised and heavily Photoshopped images usually associated with the social networking site.” The first prize is a generous £5,000 and you have until August 14 to enter. Simply go to your own Instagram channel, upload your entry, and use the designated hashtag #ThePIPAs2018 while tagging @PhotoboxUK.