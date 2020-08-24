First 2x macro lens for Micro Four Thirds August 24, 2020

What is claimed to be the world’s first 2x macro lens for Micro Four Thirds bodies has been introduced by Chinese lens maker, Laowa. The Laowa 50mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO has a 2x maximum magnification ratio, alongside a minimum focusing distance of 13.5cm. The lens has an equivalent focal length of 100mm, so it can be put to other uses alongside macro, such as portraits and wildlife.

It also features an apochromatic design, with 14 elements in 10 groups. Three of these three are extra-low dispersion glass to reduce chromatic aberrations. A CPU chip and motor inside the lens mean you can control the aperture from your camera, rather than using a manual ring. The Laowa 50mm f/2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO measures 79mm, weighs 240g and costs £399. Further details here.