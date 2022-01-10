Final call for HONOR ‘Family’ themed photo competition January 10, 2022

HONOR has unveiled the next topic for its HONOR Magic Moment Challenge monthly smartphone photography competition for HONOR’s global community will focus on Family… but you’d better be quick as entries close on 11 January 2022!

The theme ‘Family’ was chosen after new HONOR research of over 8,000 respondents from around the world revealed that it’s the number one moment people are most looking forward to in 2022. Escapism is also top of the agenda for many around the world with ‘going on holiday’ (39%) and ‘being able to travel’ (36%) coming in as the second and third moments that people are most looking forward to in 2022. ‘Spending time with friends’ (32%) and ‘capturing new memories with friends or family’ (29%) completed the top five.

HONOR’s Magic Moment Challenge is an ongoing monthly smartphone photography competition for HONOR’s global community. The Family themed competition will be judged on creativity, originality and how they meet the theme. The prizes include: one HONOR 50 Lite for the ‘Excellence Award’ winner, one HONOR Watch 2 for the ‘Pioneer Award’ winner and one HONOR Talents special gift for the ‘Most Potential Award’ winner. The deadline to submit your entries for the HONOR Magic Moment Family Challenge is 11 January 2022 at 12:59pm GMT+8 and winners will be announced on 15 January 2022.

You can enter just one image to the competition – for more details on the contest rules go to: https://community.hihonor.com/global/gallery/detail-family/

HONOR research: the top 10 moments people are looking forward to in 2022

1 – Being with my family: 40%

2 – Going on holiday: 39%

3 – Being able to travel: 36%

4 – Spending time with my friends: 32%

5 – Capturing new memories with friends or family: 29%

6 – Achieving a new health or fitness goal: 26%

7 – A brighter future for the environment: 23%

8 – Getting a new job: 21%

9 – Being able to see loved ones again after lockdown: 21%

10 – Getting to experience different cultures again: 16%

HONOR is a global provider of smart devices, offering a range of smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables at differing budgets.

