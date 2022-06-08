ExpoImaging reveals Rogue Round Flash Modifiers June 8, 2022

ExpoImaging has announced a new range of compact Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers, gels and kits that are compatible with round flashes and rectangular speedlight flashes.

The Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers fit all popular round shoe mounts flashes, such as the Godox V1, Godox R100, Godox HR200 head for AD200, Geekoto GT 250, Geekoto GTR and Westcott FJ80.

Compatibility with the Profoto A1, Profoto A1x and Profoto A10 flashes will require the use of a Rogue PF Adapter.

ExpoImaging’s CEO, Erik Sowder, explained, ‘We designed our new Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Modifiers to attach directly to the metal ring mount found on Godox, Geekoto, Westcott and Profoto A series round flashes so the user doesn’t have to purchase an extra attachment mount for every flash. In addition to keeping the cost down for budget-conscious photographers, this simplified design helps to keep our system compact and lightweight for over-burdened event photographers.’

The company said, ‘Photographers want their speedlight modifiers to be easy-to-use, lightweight, and durable, and the new Rogue Round Flash Modifiers are all those things. Each modifier component is made from impact-resistant materials to withstand drops and conveniently stack together, whilst the white silicone dome collapses to save space in your gear bag.’

The Rogue Round Flash Modifiers are said to stay put because each magnetic component incorporates six custom-designed neodymium magnets, which provide a strong attachment force to the flash, and safely and securely keep the magnets within the modifier ring.

Rogue Flash Adapter

The Rogue Flash Adapter is a tool that allows users to add multiple light modifiers to speedlights – it’s available in small or standard sizes.

It features a stretchy silicone mount that enables a quick attachment to speedlight flashes using a metal ring mount to attach other magnetic modifier components.

The small adapter (EXPO250) is compatible with Godox TT350, Canon 430, Nikon (SB600, SB800), Nissin (i40, i60A), Sony F32 and other similarly sized small flashes.

The standard adapter (EXPO251) is compatible with Canon 580, Godox 685, Nikon SB900, Nissin Di700A, Sony F60 and other similarly sized large flashes.

Rogue Flash Gel Lens

You can use the new Rogue Flash Gel Lens (EXPO 252) to attach colour correction or creative gels to circular flashguns.

Simply place the gel(s) between the magnetic Gel Lens for easy attachment.

The Rogue Flash Gel Lens is one component of the Rogue Round Flash Magnetic Light Modifier system for camera flashes.

Unlike other magnetic modifiers, the unique design safely captures the neodymium magnets and keeps them in place. Made with durable high impact polycarbonate materials that will not chip or break.

It can be used with rectangular speedlight flashes when combined with the Rogue Flash Adapter.

Rogue Flash Grid 45

You can control light from your flash for wedding and event portrait photography with the new Rogue Flash Grid 45 (EXPO253).

Either use one grid to create a circle of light with a 45-degree spread or stack multiple grids to create smaller light circles.

For example, stacking two Rogue Flash Grid 45 modifiers makes a smaller 25-degree ‘grid spot’.

Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome

Photographers can create softer lighting when shooting wedding and event portrait photography with the new Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome (EXPO254).

It attaches directly to the flash with the Rogue Flash Gel Lens included in its base.

Weighing just 60g and measuring 5×9 cm, the soft white silicone dome collapses for easy storage, and can be quickly detached from the Rogue Flash Gel Lens in its base.

Rogue Round Flash Gels

The new Rogue Round Flash Gels can be placed between any two magnetic modifier components (Rogue Flash Gel Lens, Rogue Flash Grid 45 or Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome) to add a colour correction or colour vibrant colours to your portrait photography.

They are available in two sets – the Ultimate Portrait Collection (EXPO255) and the Colour Correction Collection (EXPO256) – and have a diameter of 71.5mm.

The Ultimate Portrait Collection includes 20 gel colours to enhance your portrait photography with multiple shades of brilliant blues, greens, purples, lavenders, pinks, reds, oranges, and yellows.

Made from a tough polyester film they are easy to identify and easy to use with the colour and f/stop loss values printed on each gel.

The Colour Correction Collection includes 20 gels – two each of 10 colours: 1/8 CTO, 1/4 CTO, 1/2 CTO, Full CTO, 1/4 CTB, 1/2 CTB, 1/4 Plus Green, 1/2 Plus Green, .3 Neutral Density ( 1 f/stop) and White Diffusion ( 2 f/stop).

The white balance correction gels also include the kelvin colour correction and corresponding white balance reference printed on each one.

Bundle kits

The Rogue Round Flash Modifiers are also available in kits with the most popular modifiers bundled for round flashes or rectangular speedlight flashes.

For photographers exclusively using round flashes, the Rogue Round Flash Kit comprises the essential light modifiers, including the Rogue Flash Grid 45, Rogue Flash Gel Lens, Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome, 3-Gel Sample Set and a storage pouch.

This kit allows for the modification of two round flashes simultaneously using the grid or diffuser dome with the included sample gels.

For photographers using round flashes and rectangular speedlight flashes, the Rogue Round Flash Kit + Rogue Flash Adapter bundle includes the Rogue Flash Grid 45, Rogue Flash Gel Lens, Rogue Flash Diffuser Dome, 3-Gel Sample Set, storage pouch and a Rogue Flash Adapter (standard or small).

This kit allows for the modification of two flashes simultaneously (round flash or rectangular speedlight flash) using the grid or diffuser dome with the included sample gels.

Find out more…

To discover more about the full range of Rogue Flash products go to Rogue Flash website

To find out about the full ExpoImaging product range go to the ExpoImaging website.

