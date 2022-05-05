Entries open for Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 May 5, 2022

The Society of International Nature and Wildlife Photographers (SINWP) has announced that the SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year Competition is back for the fifth year running.

The organisers are calling for all photographers to enter their best bird images into this photo competition, which will also help to raise vital funds for The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 is supported by Topaz Labs, Permajet, DxO and The Societies of Photographers.

Colin Jones, CEO of SINWP, revealed, ‘We are really excited to announce the competition is back for 2022. We are asking for a small donation of £1 per image, and 100% of this donation goes straight to the RSPB to help them protect wildlife and the wider countryside you love. Not only are we looking forward to seeing all your wonderful images, we are also looking forward to helping the RSPB and with your help hopefully we can make a sizeable donation. Over the past five years we’ve raised a whopping £8,945 for the RSPB, an amazing achievement which I’m proud to be part of.’

The main prizes

The overall winner will receive a Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 Trophy and Certificate, DxO PureRAW 2 Software (worth £115), a Perma Jet A3 Double-Sided Portfolio 230 and an A3 cream SnapShut Folio (worth £106), Topaz Labs DeNoise AI Software (worth $79.99), one year Free Professional Membership to the SINWP and a free 12-month subscription to Professional Imagemaker magazine (worth £150).

Second and third places will each receive their respective SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 Certificates, six months Free Professional Membership to the SINWP and free six-month subscriptions to Professional Imagemaker magazine (worth £75).

How to enter

The SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year 2022 Competition will close on 31 October 2022.

To find out more about the competition and to enter just visit SINWP Bird Photographer of the Year.

