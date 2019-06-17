Enjoy some of the world’s best dog photos

Big names like Elliott Erwitt rub shoulders with lower profile photographers, but all are united by their love of dogs. Do drop by if you are near Battersea this week

Zelda Cheatle, the renowned photographic editor and curator, has brought together an exhibition of works from some of the world’s finest photographers, who happen to have a love of dogs. Included in the exhibition are works by Magnum superstar Elliott Erwitt, fashion photographer Bruce Weber and Hoxton Mini Press founder Martin Usborne, amongst many others.

All photographs sold will raise proceeds for Battersea Dogs Home and Canine Rescue. Photographer Heather McDonough will be running a Pop Up Portrait studio for dogs and their families, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd June. The event takes place at Christ Church and St Stephen’s on Battersea Park Road, London SW11 3BF, with timings as follows:

Thursday 20th June – 14.00-19.00

Friday 21st June – 12.00 – 19.00

Saturday 22nd June – 12.00 – 19.00

Sunday 23rd June – 13.00 – 19.00