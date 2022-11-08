Elinchrom FIVE battery powered light now official November 8, 2022

The Elinchrom FIVE is a brand-new battery powered monolight / studio flash, that was introduced for the first time at The Photography Show 2022 by Elinchrom. It is a 522 W/s battery-powered monolight, with a Bi-colour 26W LED for photo and video. The battery is an 82Wh removable lithium-ion battery.

The light weighs in at 3kg (including battery) making it suitable for use on light stands. You can get up to 450 full power flashes from one charge, which should be plenty for even a long shoot. The flash is also compatible with TTL system and HSS (High-speed sync) with transmitter. The RRP is £1619 including VAT.

Featured image: The FIVE was first shown at TPS 2022, Photo: Andy Westlake

From Elinchrom: Birmingham, UK, 8th November 2022: Elinchrom introduces a new battery monolight; the Elinchrom FIVE. A 500Ws battery monolight with 450 full-power flashes on a single charge.

The FIVE with Active Charging lets you work in the studio while actively charging your battery, so you’re always ready for your next adventure.

Unplug and work on location with up to 450 full-power flashes. The FIVE features a continuous running modeling light and lets you shoot longer, with quicker recycling times and no need to slow down.

Your choice of light shapers – The FIVE, with its Elinchrom Modifier Mount, is natively compatible with Elinchrom accessories. Plus, the comfortable grip makes it seamless to adjust your lighting.

– The FIVE, with its Elinchrom Modifier Mount, is natively compatible with Elinchrom accessories. Plus, the comfortable grip makes it seamless to adjust your lighting. A familiar face – A similar interface as the Elinchrom ELC 152/500, Elinchrom’s quick menu ensures you never miss a chance to capture the moment.

– A similar interface as the Elinchrom ELC 152/500, Elinchrom’s quick menu ensures you never miss a chance to capture the moment. Power to shoot longer – Detachable high capacity li-ion battery with 450 full power flashes on a single charge, the FIVE ensures you have plenty of power on location.

– Detachable high capacity li-ion battery with 450 full power flashes on a single charge, the FIVE ensures you have plenty of power on location. USB-C / Active Charge – With Active Charging, the FIVE can be connected to any USB-C power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery’s power level, keeping your workflow uninterrupted.

– With Active Charging, the FIVE can be connected to any USB-C power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery’s power level, keeping your workflow uninterrupted. Optimal light spread / Unconcealed flash tube – Shaping light is at the heart of every great image you create. Designed around an unconcealed flash tube for optimal light spread, the FIVE ensures you experience the beautiful light quality Elinchrom is known for.

– Shaping light is at the heart of every great image you create. Designed around an unconcealed flash tube for optimal light spread, the FIVE ensures you experience the beautiful light quality Elinchrom is known for. Bicolor 26W LED modeling lamp – Adjustable Color Temperature of 2700K to 6500K and an output of 4000 Lumens with a CRI 91-94.

The Elinchrom FIVE is the studio flash that every photographer wishes they had grown up with. It’s powerful, it’s portable, and you know that wherever your next adventures take you, you’ll be ready.

This light is set to become the backbone of your lighting kit. And things get really exciting for existing Elinchrom users because of its ability to communicate and control other Elinchrom lights through the Elinchrom App and Software.

Elinchrom FIVE Key Features

Active Charging – Connect the FIVE to a power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery’s power level.

Detachable High-Capacity Li-Ion battery – Enables up to 450 full-power flashes on a single charge.

USB-C charge port – Charge the FIVE from any USB-C source without proprietary spare batteries or chargers.

Tough and reliable – The FIVE is designed to run like a workhorse. Optimised cooling and electronics allow photographers to shoot at full power every 1.6 seconds without batting an eye.

Elinchrom Modifier Mount – Natively compatible with Elinchrom accessories. Plus, the comfortable grip makes it seamless to adjust your lighting.

Bicolor 26W LED Modeling Lamp – Adjustable Color Temperature of 2700K to 6500K and an output of 4000 Lumens with a CRI 95.

Sync up to 1/8000s with HSS – Freeze motion, overpower ambient light and darken backgrounds.

TTL with Manual Lock – Enables a quick switch from TTL to Manual without losing exposure settings.

Smart Pro-Active Cooling – The FIVE learns your shooting style and adapts its cooling cycle around it.

Built-in Bluetooth – Adjust settings and control via the Elinchrom Studio App without the need for the Elinchrom Bridge.

The FIVE is now available for order from The Flash Centre and other photographic retailers starting at £1,619.00 inc VAT.

