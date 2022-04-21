EISA Maestro Photography Contest 2022, Joy, open for entries! April 21, 2022

The 2022 EISA Maestro Photography Contest is open for entries! This year’s competition is themed ‘Joy’.

How to enter the EISA Maestro Photography Contest

Entrants should provide five to eight photos on the theme of ‘Joy’. All entries must be in digital format (camera or scanned film originals) and must be taken by you for the purposes of this competition. Existing portfolios are excluded.

National Deadline: May 1st 2022

All entries must be received by 1 May. The top three will be chosen by AP and be published in a June or July issue. The winner will receive a one-year digital subscription to AP and go forward to the International round, where there’s over €3,000 cash plus other prizes to win.

International Judging: June 2022

The winning entries from each of the 16 participating EISA countries will then be judged together at the Association’s General Meeting in June 2022. The final results of the International Maestro contest will be revealed at the EISA Awards Gala on 2 September 2022 or, if circumstances are less favourable, online alongside the EISA product Awards on 15 August 2022.

1st prize: €1500 & EISA Maestro Trophy

2nd prize: €1000 & EISA Maestro Trophy

3rd prize: €750 & EISA Maestro Trophy

The winning photographs will be published in the Sept or Oct issues of all 16 EISA photo magazines/websites. Circumstances permitting, winners will be invited to the EISA Awards ceremony in Berlin on 2 September 2022. For further details, terms and conditions visit www.eisa.eu/maestro

AP is running this EISA contest in conjunction with our friends at Photocrowd. Check out Photocrowd and take part in some great photo contests, including APOY22. It’s a great way to get your best work seen and appreciated.

EISA – Expert Imaging and Sound Association

Amateur Photographer is a founder member of the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) which was formed in 1982 by the editors-in-chief of five European photo magazines came together to select a European Camera of the Year.

Since then it has grown to become a unique association or 59 special interest magazines and websites around the world covering the fields of photography, video, hifi, home theatre, in-car and mobile electronics. Every year EISA presents the EISA Awards for the best products in each of these fields, as voted for by the members.

For more information on EISA visit www.eisa.eu

