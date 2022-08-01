EISA Maestro 2022 UK competition winner revealed! August 1, 2022

Caroline Allington is the UK winner of the 2022 EISA Maestro photography competition. Here are her winning images

This year, EISA Maestro entrants were asked to submit five to eight photographs on the theme of Joy. This broad choice of subject felt like a welcome relief after a difficult couple of years, and it’s not hard to see why we judged Caroline Allington’s to be the best.

Caroline Allington – UK Winner EISA Maestro 2022

Caroline wins a one-year subscription to AP, £200 and goes forward to the international round of the contest. The winning entries from each of the 16 participating EISA countries were judged together at the Association’s Awards Meeting in June.

Children, portrait and wedding photographer Caroline Allington caught the photography bug shortly after her first child was born. She has been published numerous times and gives talks about her photography. She lives in Oxfordshire, and uses a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

Her all-time favourite lens is an 85mm f/1.2, which most of the photos in this portfolio are taken with. Her images here show the joy of being around and photographing young children. For more information on Caroline’s work, visit carolineallingtonphotography.com

The final results of the International Maestro contest will be revealed at the EISA Awards Gala on 2 September. The overall winner will take home a €1,500 prize and an EISA Maestro trophy. All the National Maestro winners will also be eligible for the Public’s Choice competition, the winner of which will receive €1,000. Visit www.eisa.eu

