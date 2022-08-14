EISA Awards 2022-2023 August 14, 2022

We reveal which cameras, lenses and smartphones emerged as winners of the prestigious EISA Awards 2022-2023

Welcome to the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) photography awards for 2022-2023, revealing the year’s best cameras, lenses, and smartphones. EISA is a group of 59 special-interest magazines and websites from 30 countries around the world, covering six subjects: Hi-Fi, photography, mobile devices, in-car electronics, home theatre display & video, and home theatre audio. Each member is renowned for its expertise within its subject area, and for the rigour and integrity of its testing. 2022 is a special year for EISA, marking the 40th anniversary of its foundation.

As one of the organisation’s founding members, Amateur Photographer is an integral part of EISA’s Photography Panel. We work closely alongside 15 other magazines from Europe, India and the USA, all of which are among the most respected in their home countries. To make sure that the winning products are truly worthy of your hard-earned money, every single one must have been tested in depth by multiple panel members. We don’t give awards based on quick first looks, or specs alone. Sometimes this rules out strong contenders that simply haven’t arrived for testing in time.

As with the previous two years, this year’s process for selecting the winners was based around a successful series of webinars and videoconferences. While each country has its own tastes and preferences for which product features and characteristics are important, there is often a strong consensus as to which cameras and lenses should be recognised with an award. Read on to discover this year’s best photography products: the winners of the EISA Awards 2022-2023!

See the full list of the EISA Awards 2022-2023 across all product categories on the EISA website

EISA Photography Awards 2022-2023

EISA CAMERA OF THE YEAR 2022-2023

Nikon Z 9

The Nikon Z 9 is the most advanced and capable camera you can buy right now. Its stacked 45.7-million-pixel full-frame CMOS sensor and fast EXPEED 7 processor deliver outstanding image quality and high shooting speeds of up to 30fps in JPEG, and 20fps in raw, in full resolution. The fast autofocus system with Nikon’s Advanced 3D Tracking locks onto moving subjects effortlessly. For video shooters the Z 9 offers a wide range of resolutions and frame rates, up to 12-bit raw 8K/60 internally. With its dual-grip form factor and sturdy build quality, the Z 9 is a ground-breaking and powerful tool.

EISA PROFESSIONAL CAMERA 2022-2023

Canon EOS R3

The Canon EOS R3 is a truly professional tool for both stills photography and video, while its layout is familiar from previous EOS cameras, both analogue and digital. It employs a 24-million-pixel stacked CMOS full-frame sensor with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus system and can shoot at up to 30fps. The user can choose between three different methods to determine where to focus: using a joystick, a touch button, or Eye Control AF, an innovative function that tracks the movements of the photographer’s eye. The camera also records video in 6K/60p and 4K/120p. It’s tailor-made for professional use at news and sport events.

EISA FULL-FRAME CAMERA 2022-2023

Sony Alpha 7 IV

This full-frame mirrorless camera features significant improvements over its predecessor, the Alpha 7 III, in almost all areas. The new 33-million-pixel back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and the latest BIONZ XR processor ensure brilliant image quality, while its articulating touchscreen makes it easier to work with, especially for filmmakers and vloggers. The continuous shooting mode enables very long bursts at 10fps, while the fast and reliable autofocus with Real-Time tracking detects the eyes of people, animals and birds. In terms of video, the Alpha 7 IV can shoot UHD 4K/30p from the full width of the sensor, or 4K/60p recording in Super 35mm mode. It also offers a variety of codec, Creative Look and picture profiles including the renowned S-Cinetone for a rich cinematic look.

EISA APS-C CAMERA 2022-2023

Canon EOS R7

The Canon EOS R7 is a powerful yet affordable camera built around a 32.5-million-pixel APS-C CMOS sensor with Canon’s highly responsive Dual Pixel CMOS AF autofocus system with excellent subject detection capabilities. The camera can shoot at 15fps using its mechanical shutter and up to 30fps with the electronic shutter. For working in low light, it includes 5-axis in-body image stabilisation that offers up to 7 stops of shake correction. Photos and movies are recorded onto dual UHS-II SD memory card slots. Video is available in 4K resolution (downsampled from 7K) with no time limit on recording.

EISA MICRO FOUR THIRDS CAMERA 2022-2023

OM System OM-1

Micro Four Thirds cameras have taken a great leap forward with the new flagship from OM Digital Solutions. This powerful camera is built like a tank, with an IP53 rating for dust and splash proofing. It has a newly-developed 20-million-pixel BSI-CMOS sensor that provides Quad Pixel AF, with a fast and precise AI-assisted autofocus system that can track wildlife and fast-moving subjects at up to 50fps. The OM System OM-1 employs computational photography to enable advanced hand-held long exposures and boasts impressive in-body image stabilisation, while also offering high quality 4K DCI movie recording.

EISA BEST BUY CAMERA 2022-2023

Fujifilm X-T30 II

For photographers who’d like to buy a capable camera at an attractively low price, Fujifilm’s X-T30 II is a stand-out choice. It delivers the same great image quality as Fujifilm’s more expensive models, with particularly attractive JPEG colour rendition directly from the camera. The compact and lightweight metal body offers a good array of external manual controls. It also brings some welcome upgrades over the original X-T30, including a higher resolution screen, updated autofocus system, and separate settings and menus for stills and video shooting. Most importantly, it’s a pleasure to shoot with and delivers excellent results.

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO CAMERA 2022-2023

Panasonic Lumix DC-GH6

While the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH6 delivers impressive still life photos from its new 25.2-million-pixel CMOS sensor, the real joy of this camera lies in creating compelling multimedia content. While the camera is compact for its features, it also sports extremely user-friendly ergonomics, with separate video and stills controls. Its best-in-class video creation tools include 10-bit 5.7K/60p shooting using the full sensor width, and 5.8K anamorphic recording in full 4:3 format. Unlimited recording times, Dual Output Gain, V-Log and internal ProRes storage are just a few of the features that make the Lumix GH6 the best Photo/Video Camera.

EISA VLOGGING CAMERA 2022-2023

Sony ZV-E10

Just like the ZV-1 vlog camera that won an EISA Award two years ago, the ZV-E10 is designed for content creators, with the added benefit of using interchangeable lenses. It’s an excellent camera for both photos and video, offering fast and accurate autofocus, complemented by Real-Time eye AF. The vari-angle LCD-monitor is a great help in both photo and video modes, including selfies, while in video mode the high-quality microphone with its included wind screen ensures crystal-clear audio. In addition, the ZV-E10 vlog camera supports the latest video technology, from 4K to live streaming, and numerous features that make creating and sharing vlogs very easy in all kinds of situations.

EISA LENS OF THE YEAR 2022-2023

Sony FE 24-70mm F2.8 GM II

This fast standard zoom for full-frame cameras is designed for photographers and filmmakers alike. It offers very high image quality with beautiful bokeh, along with four fast and reliably controlled XD Linear Motors for autofocus. This second-generation G Master standard zoom lens impresses with its reduced size and weight, while gaining extra features compared to its predecessor. In addition to an aperture ring that can be set to stepless control, it has a zoom smoothness switch that allows the photographer to select between loose and tight, as the photographic situation requires. Two adjustable focus hold buttons provide convenient control.

EISA ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD

Tamron has developed a unique fast all-round lens for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. It offers outstanding optical quality and an extended zoom range. Thanks to its large aperture throughout the zoom range, it can potentially replace several prime lenses. The VXD focusing motor operates very quickly and with striking accuracy and works nicely with the Eye AF of Sony cameras. The optical design and latest coating offer outstanding sharpness and contrast – it’s a remarkable lens for location portraits and documentary photography, but also serves perfectly as a studio workhorse. Finally, a connector port and TAMRON Lens Utility Software enables users to customise functions or to update firmware.

EISA TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Sony FE 70-200mm F2.8 GM OSS II

This fast telephoto zoom lens is a complete redesign of Sony’s first FE 70-200mm F2.8 G Master. The new optical design provides corner to corner sharpness throughout the zoom range. The autofocus system is built around two pairs of XD (Extreme Dynamic) linear motors driving two focus groups, which provides faster focusing and improved focus tracking. Video shooters will appreciate the aperture ring that can be operated in either clicked or clickless mode, as well as reduced focus breathing and focus shift. Despite all these improvements the lens is nearly a third lighter than the original version.

EISA PROFESSIONAL TELEPHOTO LENS 2022-2023

Nikon NIKKOR Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S

A 400mm F2.8 lens is the industry standard for sports photography and is often used with a teleconverter. The Nikkor Z 400mm F2.8 TC VR S is the first of its type to sport a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, which is activated using a conveniently located switch. This allows photographers to quickly increase the focal length to 560mm. Despite this, the lens is 20% lighter than its F-mount predecessor. As can be expected from a lens built for professional use, this versatile telephoto lens offers high build quality, quick autofocus and excellent optical performance.

EISA STANDARD ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Tamron 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2

The image quality of Tamron’s previous 28-75mm standard zoom lens for the Sony E-mount was already very high, and the new 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III VXD G2 is even better. The optical construction has been fundamentally revised, including a new anti-reflection coating that further reduces flare and ghosting. Compared to its predecessor, the autofocus is twice as fast thanks to Tamron’s VXD linear motor and now the minimum focusing distance is just 18cm at a focal length of 28mm, giving a magnification of 1:2.7. In addition, the ergonomics have been improved and the lens can be customised using the TAMRON Lens utility software.

EISA SUPERZOOM LENS 2022-2023

SIGMA 150-600mm F5-6.3 DG DN OS | Sports

SIGMA’s ultra-telephoto zoom for full-frame mirrorless cameras with L-Mount or Sony E-mount fittings offers a focal length range that is ideal for shooting wildlife, sports, and action. In addition, the minimum focus distance provides a maximum magnification of 1:2.8 for close-up photography. For outdoors use, the lens is environmentally sealed, and the front element has a water and oil repellent coating. The optical system contains special elements and other coatings which correct chromatic aberration and flare, while the built-in optical stabiliser offers approximately four stops of shake reduction. The optical quality is stunningly good, even at full aperture.

EISA TELEPHOTO LENS 2022-2023

Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm F6.3 VR S

Ultra-telephoto lenses are usually associated with enormous size, heavy weight, and a hefty price. Nikon’s new 800mm telephoto lens is therefore a pleasant surprise, with its compact dimensions, low weight, and affordable price tag. Nikon has achieved this using a Phase Fresnel element, which allows the lens’s length to be greatly reduced. Additionally, several lens elements have been positioned to shift the centre of gravity close to the body, which makes handheld shooting a real possibility. Despite its reduced size, it still provides excellent image quality, ensuring this new telephoto offering will be a bestseller among wildlife photographers.

EISA WIDE ANGLE LENS 2022-2023

SIGMA 20mm F2 DG DN | Contemporary

SIGMA’s wide-angle lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras with L-Mount or Sony E-mount offers high quality at an affordable price. Despite the large F2 maximum aperture, it is compactly built. The lens belongs to SIGMA’s I series and is very solidly constructed – it features an aluminium barrel and the mount is sealed against dust and moisture. It also includes a traditional and practical aperture ring, which can be set to an automatic position, while special FLD and SLD glass elements and a super multi-layer coating ensure high image quality. Effective correction of sagittal coma ensures high sharpness even at the edges, which is extremely useful when taking pictures of the night sky.

EISA STANDARD LENS 2022-2023

Fujifilm FUJINON XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR

With this bright normal lens for its APS-C X-system, Fujifilm offers a lens with no real weak spots. Its bright aperture allows for super sharp photos and video in all lighting conditions, while digital in-camera processing corrects residual aberrations. A nine-blade aperture helps to deliver perfect bokeh, while the quick and silent linear autofocus motor and absence of focus breathing makes the lens just as suitable for video as it is for stills photography. Details like a locking manual aperture ring and comprehensive weather sealing combine to make the FUJINON XF 33mm F1.4 R LM WR a perfect standard lens.

EISA MACRO LENS 2022-2023

Nikon NIKKOR Z MC 105mm F2.8 VR S

This is a nearly perfect macro lens. With a completely new optical design, it is significantly sharper than its F-mount counterpart. The performance is already excellent at maximum aperture, distortion is absent, and vignetting is almost unnoticeable. Focusing is fast thanks to dual STM autofocus motors that move two groups of lenses and the 4.5 stops of vibration reduction make it easy to shoot handheld. The lens offers a short minimum focusing distance of 0.29m and includes a limiter switch to reduce the working range to a maximum of 0.5m. Finally, the lens is weather sealed for use in adverse conditions.

EISA MANUAL LENS 2022-2023

Laowa 90mm F2.8 2x Ultra Macro APO

This fully manual macro lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras complements a range that already includes eight specialised macro lenses. It distinguishes itself from the competition with its 2:1 reproduction ratio which allows you to capture tiny details with a very good quality. Users will appreciate the large F2.8 aperture, the excellent all-metal barrel construction and the smooth, easy to use manual focusing ring. The sharpness is good, and the apochromatic optical formula limits chromatic aberrations. With its compact design and light weight, this lens is a good companion to take outside and explore the smallest details in nature.

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO WIDE ANGLE ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G

Sony’s latest wide-angle zoom employs a powered zoom mechanism driven by XD Linear Motors for extremely fine and accurate control. This makes it an attractive option for videographers who wish to make smooth, precise zooms during recording. They will also appreciate that there’s no change in angle of view while focusing, nor any drift in focus on zooming. This lens isn’t just for video, though. Its compact, lightweight, weather resistant design and high-quality optics also make it a fine option for landscape photographers who prefer to travel light. Both photographers and videographers also benefit from the lens’s extensive controls, including a dedicated aperture ring.

EISA PHOTO/VIDEO ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Summilux 25-50mm F1.7 ASPH

This Leica-branded ultra-fast Panasonic zoom matches the performance of most prime lenses in its focal length range and can therefore replace several lenses. A normal-to-short-telephoto zoom, it is a perfect documentary and travel lens for still photography as well as video creation. It is tack sharp at all focal lengths and apertures, and extremely well corrected against optical aberrations. It also perfectly complements the Leica DG Vario-Summilux 10-25mm F1.7 ASPH wide angle to normal zoom. Intuitive manual aperture and focus control rings round off this unique photo/video zoom lens.

EISA TRAVEL ZOOM LENS 2022-2023

Tamron 18-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD

This is a fantastic lens for users of Fujifilm and Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras who want to travel without a bag full of lenses. The wide zoom range, equivalent to 27-450mm in full-frame terms, gives the possibility to take photos and record movies in every kind of situation, from landscapes to distant details or wildlife. Furthermore, the effective ‘Vibration Compensation’ mechanism helps take sharp photos in low light conditions. With the minimum focus distance of 0.15m at the 18mm wide end and with high magnification (1:2), this lens is also very useful for close-up photography.

EISA MULTIMEDIA SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Sony’s multi-talented smartphone impresses from the outset thanks to its modern, sleek design and the robust glass finish of its rear side – but it’s what users are getting from the inside that’s even more attractive. The Xperia 1 IV features the first ever continuous optical zoom camera system on a smartphone, with 85-125mm on the telephoto camera and advanced 120fps read-out sensors on all the lenses. Combined with the 24mm wide lens, 16mm ultra-wide lens and 3D iTOF, Sony is setting the new standard for professional shooting, either with photography or 4K HDR 120fps video recording. A high-power Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and 5000mAh battery round out the specification of what is truly the multimedia king among smartphones.

EISA AWARDS 2022-2023 FULL LISTING

Hi-Fi Expert Group

EISA FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2022-2023

Paradigm Founder 120H

EISA WIRELESS FLOORSTANDING LOUDSPEAKERS 2022-2023

KEF LS60 Wireless

EISA WIRELESS ON-WALL LOUDSPEAKERS 2022-2023

System Audio legend 7.2 silverback

EISA ALL-IN-ONE LOUDSPEAKER 2022-2023

Sonus faber Omnia

EISA HIGH-END STEREO SYSTEM 2022-2023

MOON Voice 22 & ACE

EISA BEST VALUE WIRELESS LOUDSPEAKERS 2022-2023

SVS Prime Wireless Pro Powered Speakers

EISA HEADPHONE SYSTEM 2022-2023

EarMen CH-Amp, Tradutto & Staccato

EISA STREAMING AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier

EISA SMART AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Marantz Model 40n

EISA BEST VALUE STEREO SYSTEM 2022-2023

Denon PMA-900HNE & DCD-900NE

EISA STEREO SYSTEM 2022-2023

Rotel RA-6000 & DT-6000

EISA VINYL SYSTEM 2022-2023

Pro-Ject X2 B & Phono Box S3 B

EISA TURNTABLE 2022-2023

Thorens TD 1500

EISA BEST VALUE TURNTABLE 2022-2023

Argon Audio TT-4

EISA DAC 2022-2023

Musical Fidelity M6x DAC

EISA STREAMER 2022-2023

Primare NP5 Prisma MK2

EISA HEADPHONE AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Ferrum Audio OOR

EISA HIGH-END HEADPHONES 2022-2023

Meze Audio Elite

Combined Awards with Home Theatre Audio Expert Group

EISA POWER AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Primare A35.8

EISA LOUDSPEAKER SERIES 2022-2023

Perlisten S Series

Combined Award with Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA MOBILE DAC 2022-2023

iFi Audio xDSD Gryphon

Home Theatre Audio Expert Group

EISA COMPACT SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Polk Audio MagniFi Mini AX

EISA HIGH-END SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Devialet Dione

EISA BEST BUY SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

TCL C935U

EISA HOME THEATRE SOLUTION 2022-2023

Loewe klang system

EISA INTEGRATED SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Philips Fidelio FB1

EISA HOME THEATRE SOUNDBAR 2022-2023

Hisense U5120GW

EISA HOME THEATRE PROCESSOR 2022-2023

Anthem AVM 90

EISA HOME THEATRE AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

Trinnov Amplitude16

EISA HOME THEATRE AV RECEIVER 2022-2023

Denon AVR-X1700H

EISA HOME THEATRE SUBWOOFER 2022-2023

Perlisten D215s

Combined Award with Home Theatre Video & Display Expert Group

EISA MEDIA PLAYER 2022-2023

Zidoo NEO S

Home Theatre Video & Display Expert Group

EISA PREMIUM MINI LED TV 2022-2023

TCL 65C835

EISA HOME THEATRE TV 2022-2023

Philips 65OLED+937

EISA BEST BUY OLED TV 2022-2023

Philips 55OLED807

EISA BEST BUY LCD TV 2022-2023

TCL 55C735

EISA FAMILY TV 2022-2023

Philips 55PUS8807

EISA PREMIUM LCD TV 2022-2023

Hisense 65U8HQ

EISA PREMIUM OLED TV 2022-2023

Sony XR-65A95K

EISA GAMING TV 2022-2023

LG OLED42C2

EISA GAMING PROJECTOR 2022-2023

BenQ X3000i

EISA UST PROJECTOR 2022-2023

XGIMI AURA

EISA HOME THEATRE PROJECTOR 2022-2023

Epson EH-LS12000B

EISA MEDIA PLAYER 2022-2023

Zidoo NEO S

Combined Award with Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA MOBILE PROJECTOR 2022-2023

Philips GoPix 1

Mobile Devices Expert Group

EISA ADVANCED SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

OPPO Find X5 Pro

EISA BEST BUY SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

Honor 70

EISA MULTIMEDIA SMARTPHONE 2022-2023

Sony Xperia 1 IV

EISA SMARTWATCH 2022-2023

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro

EISA WIRELESS HEADPHONES 2022-2023

Sony WH-1000XM5

EISA MOBILE SPEAKER 2022-2023

JBL Flip 6

EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2022-2023

OPPO Enco X2

EISA TABLET INNOVATION 2022-2023

TCL NXTPAPER 10s

In-Car Electronics Expert Group

EISA IN-CAR AMPLIFIER 2022-2023

HELIX P SIX DSP ULTIMATE

EISA IN-CAR SOUND PROCESSOR 2022-2023

ESX QL812SP

EISA IN-CAR PREMIUM UPGRADE 2022-2023

Audison AF M12.14 bit

EISA IN-CAR DSP SOFTWARE 2022-2023

DSP PC-Tool 5 by Audiotec Fischer

EISA IN-CAR SPEAKER SYSTEM 2022-2023

Ground Zero GZ ULTRA T-30 + GZ ULTRA K-165

EISA IN-CAR SUBWOOFER 2022-2023

Hertz MPS 250 S2/S4

EISA IN-CAR HIGH-END COMPONENT 2022-2023

Ground Zero GZ ULTRA A-2

EISA IN-CAR DASHCAM 2022-2023

Nextbase 622GW

EISA IN-CAR OEM PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM 2022-2023

Maserati Grecale with Sonus faber High Premium Audio System

EISA IN-CAR CAMPER VAN COMPONENT 2022-2023

Eton UG FIAT SUB 6A

