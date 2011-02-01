Egypt photographers ‘dodge rubber bullets’

A photographer has told how he dodged stones and rubber bullets in his quest to document protests in Egypt and get by without an internet connection.

In a blog for the New York Times, photographer Ed Ou said that police in Cairo were confiscating cameras and memory cards when he first arrived in the city over the weekend.

?You had to be careful because there were police firing rubber bullets and the crowd was throwing stones,? he said.

Many news photographers in Cairo have stuck together, and without an internet connection, have had to rely on an unreliable mobile phone network for communication with the outside world.

?Photographers being in the same place becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. One photographer sees another, and then another, and they all assume that that?s the place to be,? added Ou.

?No-one wants to leave. When you?re not with other photographers, you wonder whether you?re missing something. When you?re with the others you feel more secure.

?When you?re alone, you think that you?ll miss it and get yelled at by your editors. There is safety in numbers, particularly at night. Or at least it makes you feel safe.?

The photographer said that, along with the paper?s reporters, he is also having to shoot video for the newspaper?s website.

?I always make sure I have the photo first before I shoot video,? he said.

