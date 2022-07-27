DxO PureRAW 2 photo converter gets v2.1 upgrade July 27, 2022

Raw photo converter DxO PureRAW 2 has been upgraded (to Version 2.1) to leverage Apple’s M1 and M2 processors with full Apple Silicon native compliance, add support for Canon’s latest EOS R mirrorless cameras and improve workflows.

The news comes just four months after DxO updated PureRAW 2, which included faster processing on M1-based Macs.

However, DxO felt it could get more from DxO PureRAW 2 on Apple’s latest architecture.

Now fully compliant with Apple’s Silicon, DxO PureRAW Version 2.1 not only uses the neural processor architecture for RAW image processing, but also benefits from working with the M1 and M2 chips at a user interface level.

As there’s no need to install Rosetta, PureRAW 2’s interface is said to run up to 10% faster.

New models added

DxO PureRAW 2 uses DxO’s exclusive Optics Modules to improve lens sharpness while correcting distortions, aberrations and vignetting.

These Optics Modules are produced in DxO’s purpose-built labs, and include not only highly accurate lens profiles, but also bespoke sensor and optical combinations.

With DxO PureRAW v2.1, the list of Modules has reached 74,000 combinations and includes the new Canon EOS R7 and EOS R10 mirrorless models.

Also among the new cameras included in DxO PureRAW’s extended coverage are the Canon EOS R5 C and the Leica M11.

You can find the full list of DxO PureRAW’s supported models here.

Improved workflow

The latest version of DxO PureRAW also adds new workflow settings that streamline RAW processing, letting photographers spend more time shooting and less time editing.

For instance, version 2.1 provides a greater number of renaming options when generating files, joining other smart options to guarantee smoother, more efficient RAW photo management.

About DxO PureRAW 2

Trained and developed using millions of example images, DxO PureRAW 2 uses convolutional neural networks to perform the de-mosaicing and de-noising processes of RAW image conversion simultaneously.

The network is able to produce results that far exceed those made by human-designed algorithms, producing Linear DNG files that have all of the flexibility of the original RAW file but with the best possible image quality in terms of colour, noise and fine detail.

DxO packages

As well as PureRAW, the DxO packages Nik Collection, the renowned suite of creative plugins for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic and DxO PhotoLab which won the EISA 2020-2021 award for Best Photo Software.

PureRAW 2 is available to download now from DxO’s website, and costs £115 for new users, or £69 for those upgrading from the previous version.

A 30-day free trial is also available, so you can assess it for yourself.

