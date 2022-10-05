DxO PhotoLab 6 now with AI-powered conversion technology October 5, 2022

DxO announced that the PhotoLab 6 is now available to buy and download from its website. This latest version of PhotoLab notably includes the DeepPRIME XD, an AI-powered RAW conversion technology. It can give photographers improvements of more than 2.5 stops and even increase dynamic range of their photos.

PhotoLab 6 can be purchased for a price of £129 (ESSENTIAL edition) and £199 (ELITE edition). Owners of earlier versions of PhotoLab can upgrade for a special upgrade price of £65 (ESSENTIAL) and £89 (ELITE).4

Additionally, DxO has released the ViewPoint 4. It is available as a standalone software, a palette within PhotoLab, and as a plug-in for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Elements, and Lightroom Classic. It includes a ReShape tool designed for a smoother workflow when cloning, mirroring, scaling, and rotating.

The DxO ViewPoint 4 is available to purchase now from the DxO website for £89.

This follows DxO announcing an update to its major softwares that gave photographers the biggest set of downloadable camera and lens calibrations.

Key features of DxO PhotoLab 6:

DeepPRIME XD, an AI-powered RAW conversion technology

More accurate colour-processing, for both digital and print

A refined library system you can search and sort your photos with effective tags, keywords, and project hierarchies

A range of downloadable lens and camera profiles for precise optical corrections

Paris (France): DxO Labs, the company which kick-started modern RAW processing and lens correction, today announces the immediate availability of DxO PhotoLab 6, its flagship RAW image editing and workflow software.

The latest version features DxO DeepPRIME XD, an AI-powered RAW conversion technology that pushes the boundaries for noise reduction and detail enhancement; a new color management system with an extended working color space; new retouching tools that redefine what photographers should expect from their software; and an upgraded library system that allows easy organization and quick access to images.

DxO DeepPRIME technology gets even better. Experts have long rated DxO’s DeepPRIME technology as the world’s most effective denoising and detail enhancement tool. Now, DxO PhotoLab 6 introduces the new DeepPRIME XD (eXtreme Details) mode which adds further quality to photographers’ RAW files. Ideal for high-ISO images, it removes noise, retrieves previously unseen details, and restores vibrant, natural color.

DeepPRIME XD uses a neural network trained using billions of image samples and routinely gives photographers improvements of more than 2.5 stops.

For example, an image shot at 4000 ISO will more closely resemble an image captured at 500 ISO in terms of noise, color, and clarity. And because it is fundamental to the RAW conversion process, DeepPRIME XD can even increase dynamic range, providing photographers with greater flexibility when shooting in low-light situations. The original DeepPRIME mode is also still on board for faster enhancements or for images that simply need less adjustment.

“We were thrilled by the response to DeepPRIME in DxO PhotoLab 5, but we knew we could do more” explains DxO’s VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, Jean-Marc Alexia.

“The new DeepPRIME XD has been a year in development and the AI has literally been teaching itself how to do its job better. The results speak for themselves.”

More accurate color for better images

DxO PhotoLab 6 introduces re-engineered color processing algorithms that push the boundaries of color management, and a new, extended working color space. These are complemented by a Soft Proofing mode to ensure accuracy throughout the entire workflow, allowing photographers to make adjustments according to how their photographs will be reproduced for display, whether it’s on a high-definition screen or as a fine-art print.

The upgrades allow authentic reproduction for even the most saturated colors, and ensure that photographers can harness the full potential of the latest monitors and printers.

New tools for more powerful retouching

DxO PhotoLab 6 adds the new ReTouch tool that extends the capability of healing and cloning well beyond that of other RAW processing software. Photographers can now transform the source through mirroring, rotating, and scaling, or use brushes to fine-tune the area they’re editing into a more accurate shape.

The new tool ensures fewer trips outside of DxO PhotoLab for complex cloning and healing tasks, and speeds up workflow while ensuring that editing never moves away from the original RAW file and therefore remains non-destructive.

A refined library system for smarter workflow

Building on its simple but powerful PhotoLibrary system, DxO PhotoLab 6 extends its range of Exif and IPTC tags, adds nesting for Projects, and introduces color labels for easier organization and management of files — all without clumsy, time-consuming catalogs.

Comprehensive and precise lens and camera profiles

Core to DxO PhotoLab 6 are DxO’s pioneering Optics Modules. Almost 20 years ago, DxO patented the concept of lens corrections and since then, the analyses performed in its purpose-built laboratory have set the standard for the digital photo editing industry.

The quality and precision of DxO’s Optics Modules remain unmatched by its competitors, partly because lenses and cameras are tested in combination, giving photographers profiles that are tailored specifically to their equipment. With all the latest modules automatically downloaded to DxO PhotoLab 6, you’ll be assured of the best quality results every time

From: Tech News – DxO

Related articles:

Huge DxO update offers world’s biggest set of camera/lens calibrations

DxO PureRAW 2 photo converter gets v2.1 upgrade

DxO PhotoLab 4 vs Adobe Lightroom: which is best for noise reduction?

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.