DxO launches PureRAW 2 with full Fujifilm X-Trans support
March 16, 2022
DxO has released a major update to PureRAW, its unique program for pre-processing raw files using the firm’s advanced noise reduction and lens correction algorithms. It creates 16-bit linear DNG files that can in turn be processed in other imaging software, such as Adobe Lightroom or Camera Raw, just like the original camera raw files.
DxO PureRAW 2 comes with a range of interface tweaks and improvements, and promises considerably faster processing on M1-based Macs. But the big news is full support for Fujifilm X-series cameras with X-Trans CMOS sensors. DxO’s Fujifilm support initially appeared in beta form in PhotoLab 5 last year, but PureRAW 2 now offers full support for 26 cameras and over 2000 body/lens combinations.
DxO PureRAW 2: summary of major updates
- Full support for Fujifilm X-series cameras with X-Trans CMOS sensors
- Additional camera and lens support for recent products
- Batch processing direct from Windows desktop or Mac Finder windows
- Lightroom users can send raw files to PureRAW 2 for processing, from within the program
- Up to 4x faster processing promised on M1 Macs when using PRIME or DeepPRIME noise reduction
- Windows HiDPI display support
- Iterative updates planned to support new camera releases
PureRAW 2 is available to download now from DxO’s website, and costs £115 for new users, or £69 for those upgrading from the previous version. A 30-day free trial is also available, so you can assess its benefits for yourself.
We’ve been investigating DxO PureRAW 2 prior to its official launch and have prepared a full review, concentrating on its performance with Fujifilm cameras. Spoiler alert: it does very well indeed, rendering much better detail than Adobe Camera Raw at low ISO, and giving dramatically reduced noise at high ISOs.
Read our full review of DxO PureRAW 2