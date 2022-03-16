DxO launches PureRAW 2 with full Fujifilm X-Trans support March 16, 2022

DxO has released a major update to PureRAW, its unique program for pre-processing raw files using the firm’s advanced noise reduction and lens correction algorithms. It creates 16-bit linear DNG files that can in turn be processed in other imaging software, such as Adobe Lightroom or Camera Raw, just like the original camera raw files.

DxO PureRAW 2 comes with a range of interface tweaks and improvements, and promises considerably faster processing on M1-based Macs. But the big news is full support for Fujifilm X-series cameras with X-Trans CMOS sensors. DxO’s Fujifilm support initially appeared in beta form in PhotoLab 5 last year, but PureRAW 2 now offers full support for 26 cameras and over 2000 body/lens combinations.

DxO PureRAW 2: summary of major updates

Full support for Fujifilm X-series cameras with X-Trans CMOS sensors

Additional camera and lens support for recent products

Batch processing direct from Windows desktop or Mac Finder windows

Lightroom users can send raw files to PureRAW 2 for processing, from within the program

Up to 4x faster processing promised on M1 Macs when using PRIME or DeepPRIME noise reduction

Windows HiDPI display support

Iterative updates planned to support new camera releases

PureRAW 2 is available to download now from DxO’s website, and costs £115 for new users, or £69 for those upgrading from the previous version. A 30-day free trial is also available, so you can assess its benefits for yourself.

We’ve been investigating DxO PureRAW 2 prior to its official launch and have prepared a full review, concentrating on its performance with Fujifilm cameras. Spoiler alert: it does very well indeed, rendering much better detail than Adobe Camera Raw at low ISO, and giving dramatically reduced noise at high ISOs.

Read our full review of DxO PureRAW 2